RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 10, 2023

Issue 2250

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday! Happy Birthday, Marines! [“Si vis pacem, para bellum.” If you desire peace, prepare for war. Oorah!]

On this day in history: 1775 – The United States Marine Corps is founded at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia by Samuel Nicholas. We salute our readers who served (or currently serve) in the Marines. Here’s The Marines’ Hymn (recorded in 1942).

Tip of the Day

Don’t trip the breaker. Colored sticker dots save the day

One of our longtime readers sent this in and we think it’s a great quick tip. Here’s what George has to say:

“Take small colored sticker dots and put one on each outlet that corresponds in color to a dot placed on a breaker in your electrical panel…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

My RV’s roof needs replacing. The service center recommends aluminum. Your thoughts?

Dear Dave,

I had a tree fall on my trailer which will require roof and some rafter replacement. The repair company I will be using to replace the roof is a long-time repair/RV manufacturer. They offer a seamless aluminum roof for an additional $300–$400. They claim there will be minimal weight difference between the aluminum and TPO, but with a longer lifetime and higher damage resistance. Do you have any thoughts as to which product might work the best? —Norm, 2019 Grand Design Imagine 2150RB

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Brilliant or wacky? Rooftop tent mounted to trailer!

By Cheri Sicard

Here is an interesting rooftop tent idea from New Jersey Outdoor Adventures that might seem wacky but just might be totally brilliant. As we discussed in an earlier video, there are a number of disadvantages to rooftop-mount tents for camping, and this idea eliminates nearly all of them!

The YouTube short video [20 seconds!] offers a few advantages for mounting a rooftop tent on a tow-behind trailer, and I can think of a few more.

Click here to watch

Ghost Town Trails: Greenhorn—Oregon’s smallest incorporated city

Greenhorn, Oregon, is the featured ghost town in this month’s installment of Ghost Town Trails. … Gold was first discovered in 1864 on Olive Creek, leading to the formation of a community known as Robinsonville. Greenhorn was settled shortly afterwards, a short distance to the southwest of Robinsonville. When Robinsonville burned to the ground in 1898, Greenhorn became the supply hub of mining in the area. The town was incorporated as a city in 1903. Continue reading about Oregon’s “smallest [just how small is it?] and highest incorporated city in Oregon.”

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

A deduction regarding induction (cooking)

In response to a tip on how to keep the inside of your RV cool when needing to cook in a pan or skillet, Rob S. puts in his two-cents: ”We have been using a portable induction cooktop. It is nearly 100% efficient at heating the pan and not the surrounding air. We also use it in the cooler temperatures because, unlike propane, it releases no extra water vapor into the coach.” Thanks, Rob!

Recipe of the Day

Moist and Tender Baked Pork Chops

by Jolene Kath from Seattle, WA

You’ll never think boneless pork chops are dry after trying this recipe. Simply seasoned, you only need a few ingredients to make these pork chops. Searing them gives the pork chops a little color. The steam when baking them in the oven makes the pork chops tender and super juicy. This recipe also makes a thin, flavorful gravy you can drizzle over rice or mashed potatoes when serving.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Polar bears have black skin and, nope, they don’t have white fur. The bears have two thick layers of clear fur that appears white to the human eye.

*What’s Barbie’s full name? When is her birthday? How old is she? We tell you all about her in yesterday’s trivia.

