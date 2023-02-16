My RV’s sofa needs replacing. Where besides RV dealer can I find one?

Dear Dave,

What places other than RV dealers might I find replacement RV-sized furniture? The couch and recliners that came with our 5-year-old RV are not necessarily uncomfortable, but the leatherette material is a poor choice when you have pets. Plus it is not very breathable, meaning it feels hot when it’s hot and cold when it’s cold. And we don’t want to be without furniture for the time it would take to reupholster. —Jim, 2017 Keystone Cougar 33SAB

Dear Jim,

Most RV manufacturers request an inexpensive line of furniture for their new units as most shoppers don’t research what soft goods and cabinetry are in them. They just get stuck on the floorplan and the Wow factors like 6 slide rooms and full body paint.

We are working on a 2015 Thor Challenger that has a theater double seat. It was originally manufactured by a company called Lexington, then was bought by Lippert. The material is probably the same as yours and the headrest has deteriorate. I talked with a representative at Lippert who confirmed the request for a price point seating rather than their high line “Thomas Payne” collection.

It is a little hard to see, but the material at the headrest is flaking off pretty bad. I found an upholstery technician in Southern Iowa who specializes in either restoring or reupholstering. He stated the material breaks down when someone sits in the chair with sweat, wet hair, or even hair products like hairspray and gel. I have come across several “snake oil” products that claim to restore the material with a paste-like product, but most of the reviews are not very good. The technician indicated the darker paste will “bleed” onto your clothes and hair!

Three solutions regarding repairing RV furniture

He recommended one of three solutions. One is to have a custom cover built that will slide over the existing material. That would not work well in this situation due to the middle armrest and cup holders, including the side ones. The second option would be to have custom pieces cut that have a sticky backing and cover individual sections. This would not do much for your “breathing” issue. The last is a complete reupholster which you do not want to wait for.

We did some research and found several options for dual theater seating that did not have to be purchased from a dealer. One was Bradd and Hall out of Elkhart, IN, that specializes in all types of customer furniture. We purchased a sofa sleeper, customized computer desk/dinette, and driver/passenger chairs in leather for an upgrade of a 2003 Winnebago Brave. It was top-of-the-line furniture and also top-of-the-line price, plus shipping.

Our recent research found that Lippert does sell direct from their website at www.LCI1.com. Go to the furniture and mattress product line. They have quite a variety of products to choose from.

Furniture outlets for replacement RV furniture

Many manufacturers use Flexsteel furniture for the sofa, lounge chairs, and driver/passenger chairs. You can find these at most furniture outlets. Even some of the cheaper brands like Ashley will work. You just need to measure the space you have and look at the framework to see if it can be secured to the floor like your existing furniture. Some just have legs or blocks on the corners and cannot be secured.

Then we came across RecPro®,which has an impressive line of furnishings at about half the price of the other big-brand models! We are going to purchase the dual theater seats in leather from them, but we still have shipping which we have not calculated yet. We have 64” in the slide room the unit sits in. In addition, we had to make sure the backrests did not recline straight back, but rather did a glide away from the slideroom wall.

