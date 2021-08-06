RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 6, 2021

Issue 1660

DON’T GIVE UP!

Get notified when a sold-out campground has availability

Today’s thought

“If you think you can do a thing or think you can’t do a thing, you’re right.” —Henry Ford

On this day in history: 1945 – The United States becomes the first and only nation to use atomic weaponry during wartime when it drops an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.



Tip of the Day

Goose gripes: Get ’em out of my campsite!

By Gail Marsh

I like Canada, I just don’t care much for their geese! I understand that Canada geese are unique in many respects: They mate for life; they have at least 13 different calls and begin to communicate with their young even before they hatch from the egg; they’ve been known to travel more than 620 miles in one day. Amazing? Yes. Unique? You bet!

My problem isn’t with all Canada geese. I have an issue with the Canadian geese that have claimed our RV campsite as their personal territory.

So how do you deal with them, stop them from coming back and protect yourself from them? Find out here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Palomino Revolve EV1 – All-electric travel trailer. What sets these trailers apart is that they’re entirely electric. What does that mean and how do they run? Find out in today’s review.

New column:



Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s new column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Two-stage AC not working, and it’s not the thermostat! What will make it work?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2007 Winnebago Journey that has a two-stage basement air conditioner. It has always worked well until now. The second stage is not kicking on. Was told at the service center that 95 percent of the time it is that the thermostat is bad and not calling for the second stage. After spending $181 on a new thermostat, the second stage is still not activating. What else can I check? The first stage is cold but not enough for the summer heat. Thank you in advance. —David

Continue reading for Dave’s diagnosis.



Fifth wheel burns to the ground in 20 minutes. Totally destroyed!

From super reader Steve Barnes: A quarter-mile from our site on BLM land 25 miles from Yuma, AZ, a 38-foot fifth-wheel erupted in fire. … It only took 20 minutes from the start of the fire for it to burn to the ground. It is all fiberglass, plastic and imitation (plastic composites) wood. Read more and see the depressing photos.

Reader poll

Do you need to work to pay your bills each month?

Respond here and see how others responded.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs. Today, we hear from readers Mary Martin and Joe Hicke. Click on the link at the bottom of that page for a form where you can tell us why you love your RV! Click here.

Quick Tip

Be careful backing up

The Insurance Institute for Safety reports children under the age of 5 and adults 70 years and older are more vulnerable to being hurt or killed by a vehicle backing into them than others. A person walking, standing or on a bicycle is also more often hit by a car that is backing up. The driver responsible for the crash is frequently behind the wheel of a van, SUV, pickup truck and sometimes even an RV. Because these vehicles sit higher off the ground, it is more difficult to see someone who is behind them.

Backing up crashes most often happen at slow speeds on non-public roads such as in parking garages, parking lots, residential driveways and alleyways. Fewer happen on public roadways. Be extra careful in campgrounds, where children may be playing and out of sight. To prevent tragedy, get into the habit of looking carefully behind your vehicle before you get in.

Website of the day

Travel Oregon – Scenic Drives

Put an RV trip along the beautiful Oregon Coast on your travel list. It’s unforgettable! Here’s a great resource from Travel Oregon of all the best scenic drives in the state.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 18

Keep the shiny side up this week on the RVTravel.com podcast. The RV Safety & Education Foundation alerts us to the common goofs we make. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to the episode here.

Recipe of the Day

Salisbury Steak Meatballs

by Liz Lanza from Centerville, PA

Definitely add these Salisbury steak meatballs to your dinner rotation. Thanks to onion soup mix and Italian bread crumbs, the meatballs have a nice savory flavor. After simmering in the Crock Pot, the gravy becomes nice and thick. It is great over egg noodles. The flavor combinations are perfect in this recipe with minimal ingredients. Serve with a veggie on the side and this is an easy dinner option.

We are droooooooling. Get the recipe here.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Wimpy Mac (Hint: It’s NOT wimpy)

Trivia

Leo Hirschfield completed the invention of the Tootsie Roll in 1907, after patenting a technique to give the candy its unique texture. He named the candy after his daughter Clara, whose nickname was “Tootsie.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie is a rescue from a Tennessee shelter who was transferred to Massachusetts. We thought she was a lab mix until we were on a trip in Florida and a guy walking his dog said, ‘That’s a good-looking Plott Hound.’ We had to look it up, but sure enough, she’s a Plott Hound. But I call her my dash hound – you can see why from the picture. When we’re parked she’s always watching for me.” —Stephen Malochleb

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a fake noodle?

An impasta!

