Are you finding more available campsites in the last few weeks?

We’ve written about crowded campgrounds for a couple of years now. The situation has seemed to worsen with each passing month. But, wait! Is something happening?

At the RVtravel.com staff meeting earlier this week the subject of campground crowding came up, and two of our staff members noted that they suddenly had no problem finding a campground on the fly, just like “the good ol’ days.”

Granted, there are places in the USA and Canada where there has never been a problem finding a last-minute campsite. But they are usually in out-of-the-way places. It has been a huge challenge to find such a spot in popular tourist areas, like in and near national parks.

But now, with the gas prices soaring, RVers are cutting back their travels. In our poll last week, one-quarter of the more than 2,700 readers who responded had canceled at least some reservations. Twelve percent said they had canceled all or most of them.

What about you? After answering the poll question, would you please leave a comment? We are planning an article about this next week and would very much appreciate your feedback.