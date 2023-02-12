Do you personally know someone who is 100 years old or older?

Once upon a time — not long ago — a few decades, maybe — it was a very big deal to live to be 100 years old. Now it’s fairly routine. And some of those folks are leading active lives — maybe not like a 30-year-old, but they’re not sitting around sipping apple juice in a nursery home.

In fact, about one in every 5,000 people in the United States reach the 100-year milestone (sorry, guys, but 85 percent of them are women). Elizabeth Sullivan of Fort Worth, Texas, reached 106 despite drinking three Dr. Peppers a day. “Every doctor that sees me says they’ll kill you,” she said in a 2015 interview. “But they die and I don’t, so there must be a mistake somewhere.”

So who knows what’s really good or bad for you?

Okay… to our question. Do you personally know someone who’s 100 years old or older? If so, please tell us about them.