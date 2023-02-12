Saturday, February 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

Do you personally know someone who is 100 years old or older?

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Reader poll

Once upon a time — not long ago — a few decades, maybe — it was a very big deal to live to be 100 years old. Now it’s fairly routine. And some of those folks are leading active lives — maybe not like a 30-year-old, but they’re not sitting around sipping apple juice in a nursery home.

In fact, about one in every 5,000 people in the United States reach the 100-year milestone (sorry, guys, but 85 percent of them are women). Elizabeth Sullivan of Fort Worth, Texas, reached 106 despite drinking three Dr. Peppers a day. “Every doctor that sees me says they’ll kill you,” she said in a 2015 interview. “But they die and I don’t, so there must be a mistake somewhere.”

So who knows what’s really good or bad for you?

Okay… to our question. Do you personally know someone who’s 100 years old or older? If so, please tell us about them.

Advertisement/Affiliate

Facebook Groups you might like
RV Electricity
RVing with Dogs
RV Tech Tips
Electric Bikes for RVers
RV Advice
RV Short Stops (NEW)
Towing Behind a Motorhome. . . and the official RVtravel.com Facebook page

Winterizing your RV this season? Amazon has a wide choice of RV antifreeze.

Previous article
This 2024 motorhome, made in the USA, can be yours for a mere $3 million!

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.