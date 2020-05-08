According to the Wikipedia page about the history of gum, gum chewing has been going on since the Neolithic period. In Kierikki, Finland, 6,000-year-old chewing gum was found in the form of chewed birch bark tar. The Mayans, Aztecs, Ancient Greeks and Native Americans all chewed some form of gum, usually found in the resins and greases in tree barks and saps.

The first commercialized chewing gum was produced in 1848 by John B. Curtis. Curtis developed and sold the gum called The State of Maine Pure Spruce Gum. In 1850, a new gum was made from paraffin wax, a petroleum product, and soon became the most popular type of chewing gum. To sweeten it, the chewer would repeatedly dip the gum in a plate of powdered sugar.

The first patent for chewing gum was filed by William Semple in 1869.

And the rest is chewing history…

Do you chew gum? Please tell us in the poll below.