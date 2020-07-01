When you read books, do you prefer fiction or non-fiction?

We’re lucky as RVers because we have the opportunity to read often, and read often in beautiful places across the country. There’s almost nothing better than pulling into a new campsite with a beautiful view, grabbing a book, and plopping down with a beverage of choice and spend some time in a new story in a new place. Do you agree?

Do you typically have a genre you always read, or do you branch out and read different things? If you had to pick between reading fiction and non-fiction, which would you choose?

Tell us in the poll below, and if you have any book recommendations, please leave them in the comments. Thanks!

