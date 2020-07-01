RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Issue 1374

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Trailer hitching and unhitching safety tip

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Never hitch or unhitch a travel trailer on a grade, or on loose road surfaces, and never hitch or unhitch a trailer without first chocking the tires. It’s a good practice to chock both sides of the tire, or use some type of wheel chock designed for tandem axle trailers.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Tow your Travel Trailer Like a Pro

RV Mods: Protect your headlights!

Traveling on dirt roads (e.g., in deserts or Alaska) can be hazardous to your RV’s headlights from other vehicles tossing stones up off the roadway. Some headlights are expensive and difficult to replace, but here’s a simple and inexpensive solution to prevent breakage.

Yesterday’s featured article: Hotel Walmart: Living in a parking lot

When you read books, do you prefer fiction or non-fiction?

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Internet anywhere – Satellites in the sky … or pie in the sky? Read more here.

Keep bugs from sticking so hard to your rig

Bugs sticking to the front of your rig making you buggy? Get ’em off easily. Apply plenty of wax to the front of your rig when doing your “spiff and clean” routines. Some RVers swear by dampening dryer softener sheets with water, then wiping the front end down with the sheet – bugs practically jump off with a quick wipe down later.

Random RV thought

If you are having a bad day at home and your RV is nearby, escape to it for awhile. Close the door and just sit quietly. The change of scenery plus the “good feeling” of the RV might improve your spirits.

American Hiking Society

This one is for the hikers out there! The “Hikes near you” feature is a great resource to keep bookmarked. It’s great for local walks too, not just hard hiking trails.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• RV Shrink: Taking a gamble on free RV parking.

• 5 Mistaken assumptions the new full-time RVer makes.

• RV Tire Safety: Should ST tires be outlawed?

Fireproof bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 1000 ℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My puppy, Blanton. She is an 8-month-old Spaniel and Lab mix that we rescued in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is named after my favorite single barrel bourbon 🥃. She loves traveling in our diesel pusher.” — Chip Galloway

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

RV Daily Tips Staff

