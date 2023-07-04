Monday, July 3, 2023

What are you eating today?

By RV Travel
It’s the 4th of July! And you know what that means? Food! Really, really good food! Most Americans eat hamburgers and hot dogs on the 4th, but grilled meats and veggies are always popular, too.

What will it be for you today? A cheeseburger? A hot dog? Some pasta salad and baked beans? Some corn and ice cream? Or perhaps you’re not doing anything special for the 4th today and you’re just eating your regular meal (come on, not even a hot dog?!).

You can vote multiple times in this poll, so select all answers that apply. And when you’re finished voting, please leave a comment and tell us what you’re having today. Make us hungry!

