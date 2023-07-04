Natural pest control: How to make flea, tick, and mosquito repellent

By Cheri Sicard

The team from That 1870’s Homestead has produced a handy DIY video about all-natural pest control and how to make flea and tick repellent. Judging from the comments on the video it not only works, it smells nice too!

Even better, according to our hostess, this spray will even keep mosquitoes off! I need to make some as the skeeters are thick at my current campground.

Some commenters noted this would be better stored in a glass jar, and I concur. Essential oils give this natural flea and tick repellent its magic, and their delicate essences would be better protected in a dark glass bottle.

Making natural pest control flea, tick, and mosquito repellent is easy. Here is what you will need:

Witch hazel

Vegetable glycerin

Vodka or other high-proof alcohol

The following essential oils: bergamot or geranium, cedar or citronella, lemon, eucalyptus, lavender, and rosemary

How to make all-natural pest control flea, tick, and mosquito repellent:

#1: Mix 1/2 cup witch hazel, 1/2 cup water, 1 tablespoon vodka or alcohol, and 1 teaspoon vegetable glycerin in a spray bottle.

#2: Add 30 drops of bergamot or geranium essential oil; 30 drops cedar or citronella oil (cedar oil is especially effective against ticks); and 10 drops each of lemon, eucalyptus, lavender, and rosemary essential oils.

#3: Shake well until the glycerin binds it all together.

That’s all there is to it! Easy peasy.

