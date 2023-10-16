RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 16, 2023

Issue 2231

Tip of the Day

11 uses for Windex while RVing that don’t involve cleaning glass

By Gail Marsh

Sure, you may use Windex to clean your rig’s windows, but keep reading to discover many other unusual (but helpful) uses for Windex while RVing.

Windex comes in a variety of formulas. There’s Windex’s Original Blue, of course. Then there’s Unscented Windex, Multi-surface Windex, Ammonia-free Windex, Outdoor Glass and Patio Concentrated Windex, Disinfectant Citrus Fresh Windex, Windex Pre-moistened Wipes, and, well, you get the idea. For the unusual uses for Windex shown below, I use the Original Blue formula.

Remember: Always test each tip on an unobtrusive place before tackling the entire project.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should I add RV antifreeze to freshwater tank for our trip south through freezing temps?

Dear Dave,

We’ll be leaving Pembroke, Ontario, Canada, for Texas on November 1st. I was thinking I’d put 2 gallons of RV antifreeze in my freshwater tank and run all my outlets until I saw some pink. We’ll have a few days of potential freezing. We also have an Aqua-Hot furnace that heats the basement. Do you think this is necessary? And, if so, if we accidentally ingest some RV antifreeze, is it harmful? We will take bottled water for coffee and cooking. —Mike, 2013 Thor Tuscany 45LT

RV Reviews

2024 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 260FKDS – closets!

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 260FKDS travel trailer. This is an aluminum-skinned, wood-framed travel trailer with a front kitchen and a design that is not horribly unusual, but is a good one.

What this trailer does offer is a tremendous value, especially if you’re someone who doesn’t plan to do a lot of camping.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What is under my RV’s J-metal?

By Dustin Simpson

Have you ever wondered how your RV was constructed? In this video, I show you what is behind your RV’s J-metal (sometimes called J-wrap). Knowing more about how your RV is constructed can help you maintain it and perform a few extra steps to help prevent damage in the future!

Video of the day

Smart DC to DC charging for RV lithium batteries

By Cheri Sicard

While recently undergoing an RV LiFePO4 lithium battery upgrade on my older travel trailer, I found some of the information about DC to DC charging confusing. Could I even charge my new LiTime 100Ah batteries while towing my travel trailer? As a complete RV lithium battery beginner, I didn’t know.

Here’s how to better organize your RV. It’ll make a huge difference

By Gail Marsh

When we first purchased our RV, we could hardly contain our excitement! Family and friends were excited for us, too. In fact, family members helped us set up the RV before our maiden voyage. Time flies, a few years have passed, and now seems like a good time to take a second look. Is there a better way to organize the RV so that it functions more efficiently for the way we really live in it? Turns out, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” Continue reading Gail’s four R’s for RV organization.

Quick Tip

An easy way to stay warm at night

Does it sometimes get a little chilly at night in your RV? Buy a heated mattress pad. Turn it on a half-hour before bedtime, and then climb into bed on nicely warmed sheets. You can keep your RV cooler at night. You’ll save energy by only warming your bed, not the entire coach.

Recipe of the Day

Fettuccine Alfredo

by Megan Olson from Amarillo, TX

Fettuccine Alfredo is comfort food to the max. This version is thick, creamy, and delicious. It’s filled with flavor from the Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Easy to make, you won’t be disappointed by this recipe. Make this any time you want a restaurant-quality meal at home. You can even add some grilled chicken, salmon or shrimp to the dish.

Trivia

The Lady in Red—Tonopah, Nevada’s resident lady of the night—lived in a luxury suite on the fifth floor of the Mizpah Hotel. Murdered by a jealous lover in the hallway just outside her door, she’s Nevada’s most famous ghost. Stay in Room 502 and see if she pays you a visit—you’ll know she did if you find a pearl on your pillow.

