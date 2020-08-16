Do you believe there will be a normal NFL football season this fall?

RVtravel.com reader poll



Will there be a regular NFL season this fall? Or are we destined to go football-less this year thanks to our very unwelcome new virus?

Oh, the thought of no Sunday games might just be too much for some fans. And no Monday night games to bring rabid, beer-drinking boys into their local taverns? What a horrible thought!

It seems unlikely that if the teams do play that they won’t do it in packed stadiums. Oh, the teams could charge season ticket holders to place their cardboard likeness between the 40 and 50 yard lines, just like major league baseball. And like baseball they could pipe in canned cheers, maybe a big loud roar for fumbles, interceptions and touchdowns. There would need to be a “boo” soundtrack for bad calls by the refs.

So what do you think? Will NFL football be a go or no-go for fall? Remember, it may take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by.