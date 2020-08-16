Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 961

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 58 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Irving Big Stop, Enfield, NS

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but please obtain permission from the manager. Park in one of ~ 12 back-in truck spaces at far north end of lot. Small RVs that will fit in a single auto parking space may receive permission to do to. Level and well-lit, with significant daytime truck noise but much quieter at night. Appears safe. Gas, diesel, and propane available. Showers available (fee?). Public laundry on site. Pet walk area. Restaurant on site. Click here for details.

Badlands Truck Stop, Kadoka, SD

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed and permission is not required. Park in gravel lot, either north or west of buildings, without obstructing movement by any other vehicles. Well lit, appears safe, and there is very light traffic and truck noise. June 2020 RVer describes lot surface as ‘dirt/gravel’ and says that while it’s basically level, it’s uneven in spots. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV.

Two new guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

Here’s a tip from Facebook user Galen Yoder for those heading to Yellowstone: “Go to West Yellowstone, go north towards Bozeman, 5 miles out on the right is a NFCG called Bakers Hole CG, that’s where l am right now for a week. Seniors with pass, 10 bucks a night. Only 6 miles to the entrance of Yellowstone.”

