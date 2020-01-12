NFL quarterback looking for tips for upcoming RV trip

Gardner Minshew, the charismatic rookie quarterback of NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, is heading off on an RV road trip and looking for tips about what to see along the way. According to a report by WJXT, the quarterback had a very Minshew-esque Instagram post on last Monday night, announcing that he’s hitting the road on a coast-to-coast trek in an RV.

“After a long rookie year I’ve decided to take a step back, recenter myself the only way I know — hopping in my brand-new RV and touring this great country,” Minshew said in a video he released on Twitter.

“If you’re anywhere between Jacksonville and LA I want to hear from you, places to see, anything for free, food to eat, people to meet,” he said. “Hopefully I see y’all out there on the road. But until then, keep it rolling.”

Minshew was a sixth-round draft pick out of Washington State University. He started 12 games for the Jaguars in 2019. He passed for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and earned Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors seven times.

You can leave a message for Minshew on his Instagram page (that’s the only place we know where you can do that).