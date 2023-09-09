Saturday, September 9, 2023

A quick, delicious stop at Peppermint Twist, voted Minnesota’s best drive-in

By Nanci Dixon
The outside of Peppermint Twist
Peppermint Twist Drive-in, Delano, Minnesota

The Peppermint Twist Drive-In in Delano, Minnesota, was voted “Minnesota’s Best Drive-In”. As camp hosts in Minnesota, we have passed this rather kitschy roadside drive-in for years but never stopped. Today, however, when I saw the drive-in again, I just had to have an ice cream cone! In our on-again, off-again quest to shed a few pounds, we have been resisting treats for what seems like months. Okay, it might have only been a week, but it feels like months…

What a treat the ice cream cone and the fun “backyard” was. It is perfect for a take-it-easy Labor Day weekend. Cars packed the area to order on the old-fashioned drive-in intercoms, and others lined the numbered parking lot to order at the window. Carhops (remember them?) brought trays out to both of them.

We opted for the window. We just wanted ice cream cones (but Peppermint Twist has a full menu: burgers, sandwiches, etc.), and noticed a seating area in the backyard with shade. What a charming spot with a decorated shelter to eat at, lots of tables, and even a few lounge chairs.

It was more than kid-friendly—it was kid-focused! It had a kids’ menu, a large fenced area for kids with tables, hula hoops, pool noodles, frisbees and things to climb on. Not so kid-focused, though, that adults couldn’t have fun, too! The Frisbee toss was challenging. Everything was just plain fun tied with a sweet bit of nostalgia.

Frisbee Toss at Peppermint Twist

We generally speed right past these kinds of places when traveling. Lesson learned: There is always enough time to make time for memorable roadside stops.

If you’re in the area, don’t miss a stop at Peppermint Twist.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
