Recall: Some Forest River trailers have wrong weight information

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Rockwood travel trailers, model RLT2205S-W. The Federal Placard indicates an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR). The incorrect Federal Placard may cause the operator to unknowingly overload the vehicle, causing loss of control and increasing the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will provide replacement placards that contain the accurate information, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 5, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-642-8943. Forest River’s number for this recall is 10B-1185.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
##RVT955b