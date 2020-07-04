How dramatically is the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting your life?

It’s a difficult time for many people. The coronavirus and COVID-19 have not only made people sick, and even caused some to die, it has turned our economy upside down. It’s been a mixed bag in the RV world — many RV parks have had to close (some have reopened, but for how long?) and yet RV sales have picked up dramatically.

How about you? Have you been dramatically affected in a negative way because of the huge way the pandemic has forced society to change? Or has your life gone on pretty much as it had before the virus showed up?

Please take a moment to respond, and then see how other RVers have responded.

How dramatically is the pandemic negatively impacting your life?

It may take a moment for the poll to show up, so stand by.

