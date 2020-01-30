Have you remodeled your RV? These folks have, and it’s gorgeous!

By Nanci Dixon

Don’t like the furniture in your RV? Doesn’t fit your style? Dare to remodel! Dare to decorate!

Our neighbors in the RV next to us, Jay and Leslie Pederson, recently completed a mini-remodel of their new 5th wheel. After having lived in it for a few months they realized that the furniture was not comfortable, they didn’t like the upholstery and just weren’t utilizing the two couches and theater seating in the living area. The cookie-cutter style just wasn’t them. They wanted more of a warm, Western look.

Their work is an inspiration! They removed both couches, ordered a more comfortable couch in a deep brown suede-like fabric from their 5th wheel manufacturer, installed a comfortable leather chair and a small desk in place of the other couch. They then replaced the little-used theater seating with their favorite Mission-style leather recliner from home. The installed anchors on the floor near the wall secure the recliner and the chair when traveling.

Rather than having the table jutting out into the kitchen area, they turned it sideways. They then changed out the chairs for leather-covered stools that could be used at the table or island. The area is now perfect for two and increased the space to move around and use the kitchen island.

The plastic sliding bathtub doors would sometimes jam and had to be continually cleaned, so they were removed and a curved shower curtain rod and new decorative shower curtain were added.

The supplied bedspread and pillows were elegant but not their look. Those were switched out for a multicolor Western-themed set. Cowboy hats hang and rustic accents continue the look into the bedroom area.

To add a touch of home, favorite pictures and photos are attached with Command Strips and secured with Museum Putty. Several decorative items and the printer also stay firmly in place with Museum Putty (the best stuff for RVers!).

They have made the RV their own, with their own style and sense of home. Now it’s your turn to do the same.

— Nanci Dixon is a full-time RVer living “The Dream.” She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.