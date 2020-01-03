RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1246

Friday, January 3, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“For me, I am driven by two main philosophies: know more today about the world than I knew yesterday, and lessen the suffering of others. You’d be surprised how far that gets you.”― Neil deGrasse Tyson



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chocolate-Covered-Cherry Day!

Plan Your Next Outdoor Adventure at the 2020 Boston RV & Camping Expo, January 24-26 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

The Boston RV & Camping Expo features the latest models in recreational vehicles, fifth wheels, travel trailers, pop-up campers, camping supplies, accessories, campgrounds and travel information centers. Talk with knowledgeable dealers and factory reps and get special show pricing and incentives! Mike Sokol will be hosting free RV electricity seminars. Learn more.

Tip of the Day

Don’t buy an RV that smells musty!



We often hear of RVers who want to know what magic potion can eliminate “that musty smell in an RV.” If you’re shopping for an RV and smell that musty odor, STOP! Musty odors are often attached to water damage – a terminal issue. Look closely for signs of water stains, including inside every single cabinet. If you find water stains or feel a “soft” wall or ceiling, RUN, don’t walk, away from that rig.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Lube your slideout?

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received the following question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor: “We own a 2011 Coachmen Mirada 29DS. The DS means that it has double slides: one for the bedroom, and the other for the living area. How often do I need to lubricate the slide mechanisms and what should I use to lubricate them?” Read Chris’ response.

Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the 50 states. Essential reference.

California Camping: Moon Handbook guide profiles 1,400 campgrounds. Updated 2019.

Best-selling printed directory of free and inexpensive campgrounds. Click.

Best RVing books as recommended by our editors: Click here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Reminder about lost pets

Travel with pets? If you’re fearful about them getting lost and have ID tags on their collars, put your cell phone number on the tag, not your home phone. After all, you won’t be home to answer the phone.

Random RV Thought

This is a bad situation: You pull into a campground beneath a beautiful pine tree. You dine,

enjoy a campfire, then go to sleep. At dawn, a loud “boom” explodes on your rooftop waking you from your peaceful slumber. Then there’s a second, and a third! Explosives on the roof? No, just a squirrel dining above on pine cones, dropping them when done. You step outside and see him 50 feet above you. You say “Shoo!” and he looks at you with

authority and says, “No, the food is good and you can’t do anything about it.” And you realize that we humans do not always have the upper hand with nature, even small rodents.

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — and perfect for RVers: It pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer, too! Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

Current World Population

Want to be totally weirded out? Click that link. The world’s current population, changing in real-time, is shown. You can see the births today, the deaths today, the population growth today, and all the above for the past year too. Interesting stuff.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• No-park Walmarts. Best directory of stores that do not allow overnight stays with RVs.

Be like Mike Sokol – use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. That includes products such as Vaseline, WD-40 or any other type of spray lubricating oil. Doing so will eventually break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is anything silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. It’s also useful on rubberized door sweeps and such. You can get some of your own here.

Trivia

At any given time on Earth, there are approximately 2,000 thunderstorms happening. Annually, there are about 16 million thunderstorms each year.

A beer made from 20,000-year-old icebergs? Yep. Read about it in the trivia section of yesterday’s newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A police officer pulls over a speeding RV. The officer says, “I clocked you at 80 miles per hour.” The driver says, “Gee, officer, cruise control was set at 60,” to which the wife says, “Now don’t be silly, dear. You know we don’t have cruise control.” As the officer writes the ticket, the driver says to his wife, “Can you please keep quiet?!” The wife smiles and says, “Well, dear, you should be thankful for your radar detector or your speed would have been higher.”

As the officer makes out another ticket for the illegal radar detector, the man turns toward his wife, “Please keep your mouth shut!” The officer frowns and says, “’And I notice you’re not wearing a seat belt. That’s an automatic $75 fine.” The driver says, “Yeah, I had it on but removed it to get out my license.” The wife says, “Now, dear. You know you never wear your seat belt.”

And as the police officer is writing out yet another ticket, the driver turns to his wife and screams, “WILL YOU SHUT UP?!” The officer looks at the woman and asks, “Does your husband always talk to you this way?” “Only when he’s been drinking,” she replies. —Thanks to Pete Doddato for sending this in!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com