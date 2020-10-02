RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 2, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1441

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“You must have a place to which you can go in your heart, your mind, or your house, almost every day, where you do not owe anyone and where no one owes you – a place that simply allows for the blossoming of something new and promising.” —Joseph Campbell

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Produce Misting Day!

On this day in history: 1535 – Jacques Cartier discovers the present site of Montreal.

Tip of the Day

Preventing roof leaks – in a way you may not have considered

Just about everyone who owns any type of RV has been told that they must periodically reseal all the areas on or near their roof to protect against potential leaks. There’s another potential leak source that is just as likely to cause problem leaks as those seams and vents. What is it? Find out here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Eight tips for taking great cell phone photos!

Today’s cell phone cameras are amazing. With large file sizes and editing tools, you can take impressive pictures and preserve great memories. Here are some tips from a retired professional food and architectural photographer (and now full-time RVer) to make your photos even better. Learn how.

Yesterday’s featured article: Free public lands resources, great for planning

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you have a current extended warranty on your RV?

Please tell us here.

Quick Tip

Water-saving tips when washing dishes

When you wash dishes, use two containers (such as plastic tubs) – one for washing and one for the rinse water. When finished, don’t empty these down the sink drain into the gray water tank. Flush the dishwater down the toilet. Don’t forget to turn off your water pump while flushing so you don’t waste more water while you dump the dishwater. Dump the dishwater only. Save the rinse water and use it as the wash water the next time. After all, your rinse is now slightly soapy water from rinsing the dishes. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

Removes black streaks, cleans tires, degreases and more!

It’s almost as easy to say what this doesn’t do than what it does do. It works great on engines, wheels, tires, diesel exhaust and for removing ugly black streaks. Spray on, wipe dry – it’s that easy. It’s water based, biodegradable and ammonia free. It’s so good it meets the standards of Boeing and Airbus. Learn more or order at a really great price.

Website of the day

A global heatmap of your last name

This article on Motherboard links to a website, Forebears, that maps out mentions of 11 million surnames around the world. Want to know who else has your last name (or versions of it) and where they’re living? Spend some time exploring here to find out.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Trivia

Humans have enough iron in their body that if it were extracted and melted down, the iron could form a 3-inch long nail.

*How many questions a day do kids ask? We told you yesterday and the answer is a whole lot!

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Karma loves looking out the window!” —Donna Dixon

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A week after Mozart died, a drunk walking by his grave heard faint, strange music. Terrified, he summoned a priest who heard the same thing. The priest summoned a local orchestra director. “Ah, yes,” the man said, recognizing that it was Mozart’s Ninth Symphony, but being played backwards. By now, a crowd had formed. “Ah, that’s the Eighth Symphony, and it’s backwards, too,” he said. Then it was the Seventh … the Sixth … the Fifth …. Suddenly the music director realized what was happening and gleefully proclaimed to the crowd, “My fellow citizens, there is nothing to worry about. It’s just Mozart decomposing.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com