Ultra roomy hybrid camper: 2023 Rockwood Roo 233S travel trailer

In the video below, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTubers, Josh the RV Nerd, gives us a full tour of an amazingly roomy hybrid camper, Rockwood’s 233S Roo travel trailer.

Josh says this is the exact same trailer as the Flagstaff Shamrock, so if you have been considering either, this video tour is for you. Josh playfully calls this hybrid camper a “Rockstaff.”

This RV is small, lightweight, and easy to tow, but opens to reveal a huge amount of usable space once set up at camp. If you need to sleep a lot of people but have limited towing capacity, you are definitely going to want to check out this trailer.

I love the Rockwood Roo 233S’s floor plan. You get three queen-sized beds, all contained in tented hybrid slide outs. That’s right, none of the 60” X 90” beds take up any actual floor space!

Combined with a large U-shaped dinette also housed in a slide room, RVers are left with lots of room in the main body of this unique hybrid camper.

Several features that help you live large in such a small space impressed me:

Large 12-volt compressor refrigerator and freezer

Large oven

Large stylish shower with Showermiser installed

Household outlets are all wired to a 1,000-watt inverter, giving you the ability to run light-duty appliances anywhere, anytime

I also like that a lot of thought was put into the soft-sided hybrid bedrooms.

Each is outfitted with a built-in fan as well as a large cargo hammock and smaller storage pockets. This adds some storage functionality, something that is often missing in the soft-sided parts of hybrid campers.

The mattresses come with heaters to keep you warm during colder weather and they all have storage cabinets underneath. The functionality even extends to the bedroom curtains that are solid fabric that offers privacy on the bottom section, but ventilating mesh on the top quarter to increase bedroom airflow.

Each of the bedrooms is rated for a whopping 1,050 pounds!

If the three queen beds are not enough, the sofa also converts to a bed, as does the dinette.

During the day those true queen-sized mattresses flip up to reveal extra seating areas in the living space. Brilliant!

The kitchen also impresses and offers more functionality than most other small RVs. It includes a large 22-inch oven, a double stainless steel sink, and a dedicated pantry.

The downside? There is almost zero kitchen counter space, save for the covers that go over the sink when not in use.

The bathroom, while not large, is adequate, even for larger individuals. Its features include a porcelain toilet, a skylight over the corner shower making it accessible for taller folks, a built-in shower caddy, and a Showermiser system. The large closet in the bathroom is also a great touch.

A hybrid camper that’s livable while on the road

Most surprising of all this hybrid trailer’s wonderful features is the fact that it is usable and livable with all the slides in, making it functional on travel days for most of the available sleeping space.

Be sure to watch the video to see the trailer in “road mode.” Although note that you should not use the dinette with the slide in. That and the side bed slide are about the only parts unusable while traveling on the road for quick overnight stops.

Other features of this unique hybrid trailer

12-volt smart HD TV with Bluetooth sound bar integrated into it

15,000 BTU central air

Blackout roller shades on the large picture windows

Large electric awning that covers most of the trailer’s side

Tire pressure monitoring system

Goodyear Endurance radial tires

TORFLEX ® suspension system—not a true 4-wheel suspension system but operates similarly

suspension system—not a true 4-wheel suspension system but operates similarly Outdoor cooking and griddle station

Outdoor TV connection

Thermostatic 12-volt tank heaters

Rear hitch rated for 300 pounds

Double Azdel composite walls

As much as Josh likes this trailer, he does admit it has a few limitations and less-than-ideal features.

For instance, its greatest asset is also its greatest liability. While the roof of the trailer is well insulated, because it’s a hybrid, those large queen-sized slide-outs are not. It’s simply the nature of the beast with a hybrid. They also offer no noise cancellation.

So if you regularly camp where it is blistering hot or consistently chilly, you might want to consider another RV option.

2023 Rockwood Roo 233S hybrid travel trailer specs

Dry weight: 5,111 lbs.

Cargo carrying capacity: 1,541 lbs.

Length: 24’ 11”

Fresh water: 54 gallons

Gray water: 30 gallons

Black water: 30 gallons

Solar: 200 w base

Inverter 1000 w

Welded aluminum cage frame

MSRP: $47,013.35

