RV feeling a little stuffy? Give it a refresh and make it smell amazing

Is your RV getting a little stuffy? Make it smell amazing again with a couple of easy tricks.

Ban moisture in a stuffy RV

RVs are known for getting damp and smelling moldy quickly. Whenever possible, particularly when in storage, use either a plug-in dehumidifier or a standalone moisture absorber. Both work by absorbing water vapor in the air and storing it until it can be dumped. Once you find out how often it needs to be refreshed or dumped, set a reminder on your calendar or phone. I used DampRid containers in our RV when in storage in Minnesota, and it would fill every couple of weeks. I always set the container in a bucket in case my timing was off and it overflowed.

If a musty, moldy smell persists, it may be a sign of a much bigger problem. Potential water leaks should be checked out immediately, preferably by a professional.

Aim for no smell

The cleanest-smelling RV may be the one with no smell! Check stinky smell sources and clean them out. Waste baskets, litter boxes, shower and sink drains can all add to an overall yucky smell. I was showing off our RV the other day and lifted the cover off the never-used sink and was assaulted by an embarrassingly moldy smell. Time to pour some bleach down that sink and clean the drains out!

Another area that can get surprisingly stinky is the shower door tracks. I try to rinse them out before mold happens, but if not, use a spray mold killer and a toothbrush to clean the tracks out.

Charcoal purifiers

Charcoal purifiers come in small bags or containers and can be hung in closets, tossed in gym bags, placed near litter boxes, or hung in the bathroom. They eliminate odors and work especially well in small RV spaces.

Scented air fresheners

There are a myriad of scented programmable and non-programmable scented air fresheners. Just remember, an RV is small and can be easily overwhelmed by too much fragrance. I like Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, a room freshener spray bottle infused with a variety of essential oils.

Essential oils

There are a wide variety of essential oils available. Find your favorite scent and use it sparingly. I put peppermint essential oil on cotton balls to discourage mice, and a few times a little too liberally. It smelled like Santa’s workshop!

Use the RV vents

Use the ceiling and stove vents to help rid the RV of cooking smells and excess moisture. It is a good idea to run the bathroom ceiling fan when showering. Cook outside, when possible, for smells that will linger. My husband’s salmon must be cooked on the outside grill… no exceptions!

