Tour the 2024 Entegra Condor 22T, a Class B+ motorhome with nice features

Join Myles of Myles RVs for a first look at the 2024 Entegra Condor 22T motorhome, a unique small motorhome that marries a small Class C with a popup camper roof. This RV, built on a Ford Transit van chassis, is known in the RV industry as a B Plus motorhome. (It’s difficult to keep up with these designations these days.)

This is the first RV I have seen (which does not mean there aren’t others) that comes with factory-installed Starlink for the internet. I love this feature and hope that Entegra is starting a trend here.

The rooftop popup feature instantly distinguishes this RV from others. It adds extra sleeping space inside as well as a place to mount the rig’s solar panel.

The video shows the optional outdoor pullout kitchen with a 2-burner stove and a small Dometic-powered cooler. You’ll find an outdoor water connection conveniently placed right next to the kitchen.

I love the huge back exterior storage area that opens on three sides for maximum accessibility. This storage area is a highlight of this RV as it is well thought out. It includes motion-activated lights, cargo netting, and a toy hauler-type tough floor covering and tie-down rings. Built-in metal racks give you a convenient way and place to hang gear in the storage area. That would include the Lippert retractable ladder the motorhome is equipped with, which allows you to climb into the popup bedroom. A door in the storage compartment also provides quick and easy access to the rig’s waterlines and plumbing.

I like the small L-shaped table and seating area behind the driver’s seat. I could see this being comfortable for passengers when traveling, but also useful for living space.

While there is no over-cab bed, there are nice big storage spaces above it as well as the television.

The popup bedroom is big enough to comfortably sleep two adults and conveniently has a USB port next to the bed.

You won’t find an oven in the kitchen, but there is a convection microwave that comes with a built-in air fryer. There is a plug-in induction cooktop that stashes in a cabinet when not in use, and a long, tall refrigerator freezer.

The wet bath is small but adequate.

The convertible bed space comes with two twin beds but can be converted into one large sleeping space, if you prefer.

Nice optional features of the 2024 Entegra Condor 22T motorhome

Hellwig Helper Springs and rear stabilizer bar

Suspension upgrade with 2” lift

2” thick walls

Enclosed holding tanks

All-terrain tires

More nice features of the 2024 Entegra Condor 22T motorhome

Exterior propane quick-connect line for grills or other propane-powered accessories

5,000-pound rated tow hitch

Awnings on the side and back of rig

Nautilus water management and filtration system with another outdoor shower

Exterior portable solar panel connection

2800 Onan gas-powered generator

2-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 3-year structural warranty

What’s not to like?

While Myles says the single round kitchen sink is “huge,” it looks a bit undersized to my eye, especially if you need to wash pots and pans. Either way, this would not be my sink style of choice.

The only hanging clothing storage is so short it appears as if even a shirt would drag in it, forget coats or dresses.

It comes with dual-pane windows, which, while not a negative, are not the positive most RVers believe them to be. More on that here.

2024 Entegra Condor 22T motorhome specs

Length: 23’

Fresh water: 53 gallons

Gray water: 51 gallons

Cassette toilet black tank: 4.7 gallons

Gas engine, 23-gallon tank

30-amp service

Cargo carrying capacity: 1,176 pounds

MSRP: $224,700

Learn more about the 2024 Entegra Condor motorhome here.

