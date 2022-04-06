RV Review: 2022 Venture RV Sonic SN190VRB… and my soapbox

Today’s review is of the Venture RV Sonic SN190VRB, a smaller trailer that has almost the same floor plan as the modern trailer that I had until this last weekend. Basically, this is a no-slide trailer with a Murphy bed and a bathroom that extends the full width of the rear of the floor plan. I like this layout. as you might expect, but I happen to see my soapbox over there so I’m going to go get it. Hold on.

Tony’s soapbox

I see a number of things over and over in the RV industry and, eventually, they come to a head and make me want to call RV manufacturers out about things.

Let’s start with windshields in travel trailers.

I can see how these make a tremendous difference if there’s a dinette in the front or a kitchen in the front. In those circumstances you get to enjoy more of the beautiful places you go camping.

But when you have a layout such as this one with a Murphy bed, what is the point? You have a big piece of glass at the front of the trailer that’s susceptible to damage along with a bed that blocks the windshield in the day time, when you’d want it. Then there’s a window right above your head at night when you don’t want light coming in.

Glass in a moving vehicle

While I’m on the subject of glass, let’s look inside, shall we? Glass cabinet doors in a moving vehicle also make zero sense to me. Yes, they’re pretty. But a flying can of beans can do damage and I like to be barefoot inside my RV. I know I’ll find those shards of glass if the cabinet door gets broken.

That’s the same story as the glass shower doors, which is an item that I have had to replace under warranty. Now, I am absolutely not singling out this trailer nor Venture RV on this. These radius shower doors are almost the de facto standard in the RV industry. But that doesn’t mean I have to like them.

Curtains don’t shatter and leave shards of glass to surprise you in the middle of the night when you’re just wanting to pay off all that water you’ve been drinking.

Venture Sonic 190VRB 1 of 11

Observations

Again, Venture RV is doing what a lot of folks are doing, so I am not singling them out on these things. But to give kudos to Venture on these Sonic models, one of the better things about them is the fact that the fiberglass roof extends from the base of the front of the trailer all the way to the back. That’s unusual, and I like these fiberglass roofs.

Many high-end motorhomes use this but not very many travel trailers.

Another thing you almost never see from the factory in travel trailers is leveling technology. These trailers come with a gadget called the LevelMatePRO®. This is a digital level where you can see, from the cab of the towing truck, whether the trailer’s level or not. This makes finding a level spot much, much easier.

You can actually add a LevelMatePRO to any RV as an aftermarket add-on. But it’s super cool that Venture RV is doing it right from the factory.

To the same end, the stabilizer jacks in the Venture RV Sonic are mounted at a 45° angle to the frame. Now, I don’t know how valid this is, but I’ve been told that this kind of mounting results in a more stable trailer.

Murphy’s bed

There are a lot of folks I’ve talked to who seem to have some dislike for Murphy beds, and I can understand that. The way this one’s done has some positives and some negatives.

The mattress itself is a bendy bed mattress—so already not my favorite. But there is space on both sides of the bed to climb in. I’m seeing larger and larger “boxes” on the side of travel trailer beds lately, making it more and more difficult to crawl into bed.

These boxes are there to improve storage in the front but they end up making it more difficult to get into bed. It’s like so many things in the world, a trade-off. The point of that is that there is walking space on both sides of this bed—which is a plus instead of these boxes.

Observations

There are other things I like about the build of the Venture RV Sonic trailer. Those include the use of Azdel as a substrate as opposed to Luan, which can deteriorate if it gets wet. Azdel is lighter and provides better sound insulation, and is almost impervious to water damage.

Another thing that really stuck out to me is how thick the cushions on the dinette are. These are way above your average torture-grade cushions—so kudos to Venture on this.

Boondocking and travel access

Since the Venture RV Sonic has no slide room, travel access is ideal, since it’s the same floor plan all the time.

There’s 39 gallons of fresh water capacity. which is pretty good.

The solar option you have is just 100-watt panels, but there are plenty of aftermarket solutions to solar. However, it’s nice when the manufacturer offers them, as that means they’re covered under the RV’s warranty.

In summary

I loved this floor plan for the five years we had our trailer. But we also had a smaller version, slightly. I think Rockwood/Flagstaff do a far better job with the comfort of their Murphy beds as well. The mattress is one solid piece rather than being a bendy bed. But the disadvantage is that it consumes some of the front pass-through storage. Again, trade-offs. This isn’t a bad offering with some common negatives typical of the RV industry, and a good roof design that’s more of a step above.

Venture RV website has great photos

Speaking of a step above, I was surprised to see how many really good photos Venture RV has of this model. Whoever it is that is responsible for this, give them a raise. They’re great photos.

