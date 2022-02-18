RV review: Easy Caravanning TakeOff pop-up trailer is actually Easy

I haven’t looked across the pond in a while, but occasionally some sort of RV I see over there is something I think our industry should consider bringing over here. Such is the case with the Holland-built TakeOff from Easy Caravanning.

This little pop-up trailer is one of the best examples of that sort of trailer that I’ve seen. Now, before you scroll on because you had a pop-up and thought it was more frustrating than anything, that’s what I like about this model. It solves a lot of problems inherent in the design.

The TakeOff is a nifty clamshell sort of pop-up trailer that opens almost like the trunk of a car. Do we all remember cars? They were what so many of us drove before SUVs came along.

Can we have a moment of silence for cars?

Okay, now that that’s done, probably the worst thing about any pop-up trailer is getting the top up. Usually it’s several steps including one or two cursing rounds just to get things in “camp” mode. Another big disadvantage of them is that you can’t just simply load the cabinets or the fridge or make a quick stop at the store along the way without that whole up-and-down thing.

That’s what makes this rig so unique

The whole top of it is on an “X”-style hinge. If you need to quickly get inside, a single person can swing up the top and get to the cooler. It’s located in the rear of the trailer by the entrance. While it’s not as convenient as having that cooler in the cargo area of your SUV, it’s not far from it and getting to it is quite easy.

Further, one of the things I like about traveling with my travel trailer is that when the coffee I got 200 miles ago kicks in, there’s a bathroom readily available—and it’s just following me around.

There is an optional cartridge-based portable toilet in this trailer so that’s true here, as well. You won’t be doing the potty dance more than one or two steps before the top is up and you’re ready to go. It’s a pretty slick little trailer.

Camp mode

Once you do get to your campsite and the top is up, there’s a tent that forms much of the walls on all four sides.

The interior layout is pretty smart, too.

Toward the door, which is at the rear, there are two cabinets. One can hold a kitchenette which can be removed and used outside or inside. On the other side is a cabinet that holds an optional 12-volt cooler.

Several handy configurations in the TakeOff

Next up is a very flexible convertible surface. That surface can be twin beds along the walls of the trailer, or they could be two couches for day use. A table can slot between the couches.

But you can take the forward-most section and turn it into a bed, leaving enough of the two couches to be a two-person dinette. So someone can be sitting at the dinette while another someone takes a nap.

Or you can have the whole thing become one large, nearly-king-sized bed. So this would work equally well for a couple traveling, or two friends, each with their own beds.

There are two places for storage. One of those is inside the trailer under the front bed section, and the other is in a compartment on the front.

There are three versions of the trailer available to customers—from fairly basic to rather well-outfitted.

The TakeOff could be popular in the U.S.

The shape and very light weight of this trailer make it ideal for the smaller cars that are popular in Europe. But I can see this also being popular here as it just works so well.

Pop-up trailers are sort of like legislation in so many ways. In theory, that new law is going to solve so many problems but, really, it creates problems and eventually proves to be something we dislike after all. However, the way this trailer is designed I think it would actually prove to be popular in the long run—with no unexpected consequences other than lots more camping for the owners.

