RV Review: Forest River Wildwood Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL travel trailer

Today’s review is of the Forest River Wildwood Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL, a trailer that offers some interesting things in a package that really is lighter in weight but with a surprisingly large cargo carrying capacity.

Big features of the Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL

A few of the features of this floor plan really stuck out to me. Those include the fact that the bedroom was fully separated from the main living space. Also, the “L”-shaped seating surface is both a couch and also a lounging area. Finally, there’s a nicely large bathroom.

The first thing that caught my eye to the point where I actually showed my wife was that couch. It has an extended section such that you could use it as a day bed or just sit there with your feet up. Ahhhh.

But you could also have someone sit there and participate in game night. Further, there’s enough space in this trailer such that you could bring a couple of your folding chairs in and have a nice evening with friends.

But I also like that this couch is great for midday naps.

Further, it does fold out to a bed.

Not my favorite table in the Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL

The table in question is one of those that is mounted to the edge of the couch. This is not my favorite only because lots of campers may use this for leverage to pull themselves out of this comfy place to be. That could literally break it off its mounts. I would prefer a free-standing table. A trip to the local hardware store for some folding adjustable table legs would accomplish this.

In fact, if you get legs that also have height adjustments, you could expand the kitchen counter space.

Forest River Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL 1 of 10

Not that counter space in the Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte is bad, but having more is also never objectionable. I do like that there is a backsplash around the entire kitchen area. It, like the counter, is an “L”-shaped arrangement. There is also a good quantity of cabinet space both above and below the kitchen counter. Plus, there are drawers at the edge of the counter.

Further, there’s more space in a walk-in pantry near the main entry door. I like that the shelves in here are removable, but there’s still a decent amount of space for taller items like brooms and such.

One of the touches that will be nice over time is the larger skylight over the kitchen, which will bring a good amount of light in. However, since there’s a door to the bedroom, this won’t likely be annoying to those in the bedroom. However, if you have guests mooching on the sofa, they’ll be up with the sun—discouraging a longer stay.

You have to decide if this is a bonus, or a negative. Depends on the guests, I suppose.

Large bathroom in the Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL

For those who want a big, spacious bathroom, the one in this trailer stretches the entire width of the rig. It is relatively deep, so you have a lot of space around the toilet, a good-sized shower, a nice bathroom sink and even some storage cabinets.

On the opposite end of the trailer, this unit has something I’m seeing more and more. The hanging closets on either side of the bed don’t go all the way to the nose cap. That leaves a nice space between the cabinet and the angled nose where there are also both 12-volt and 120-volt outlets. I also like that there’s a flat space here. There’s a lip around it so you could leave things in this space that likely won’t go flying during transit.

Underneath the bedroom is where the pass-through storage is. Heritage Glen describes it as Texas-sized. Well, shoot howdy, folks. It is pretty large, and there is actually a good amount of cargo carrying capacity in this trailer at 2,157 pounds.

The trailer’s axles are also set further apart than what you might expect. This has the benefit, I’ve been told, of much truer and more stable towing. However, everything in the RV world has a give and a take. I’ve seen the tires on spread axle trailers scrubbing more in tight turns, but that’s something they incorporate into the design of travel trailer tires.

An appropriate tow vehicle is important

One thing that concerns me about lots of storage and offering great towing performance even in a lighter design is that some campers might see this as an opportunity to not have a truly appropriate tow vehicle. Now, this is no fault of Heritage Glen at all. But it’s something for the buyer to be aware of and know their towing limits, including cargo carrying capacity.

This fact is the same in all towing circumstances. But I see some lighter trailers appealing to people who might be on the edge of capability of their tow vehicle. So know what your vehicle can truly handle, especially when it comes to cargo carrying, as the tow vehicle carries about 15 percent of the towed vehicle’s weight.

Boondocking and travel access

While much of this trailer remains fully accessible in travel mode, the bedroom is off limits. When the slide room is in, it blocks the bedroom door completely. Yes, yes, you can open the slide and even partially open the slide. But I wish there were a second door to the bedroom as this would alleviate the problem entirely.

Holding tank capacities aren’t bad on this. Also, while there is no solar standard, this makes sense. Not everybody wants solar and a solar suitcase like the GoPower Duralight makes a lot of sense for the occasional boondocker.

Observations on the Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL

I don’t know why the RV industry can’t put some sort of connecting hose between kitchen and bathroom gray water tanks. This is one of those cases where, in my opinion, a smaller hose could be run between them. But that’s what you do with those dump pipes that stick way, way out under the floor. Just cut them, run a hose between them and you’re good to go.

Yeah, and also those pipes that stick way, way out. It is convenient to attach a sewer hose and I appreciate that, as someone who isn’t circus-level flexible. But they also seem a bit precarious.

Of course, Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL has the smaller oven and the worthless bathroom vent fan.

Funny how I notice these things. I actually used them in a criteria when I was shopping for an RV. There are so, so many travel trailers that annoy their owners with these two worthless components.

Seriously, charge me $100 more for the rig and make all the things you install things that actually do the job they’re supposed to do. Small ovens and small vent fans are items that probably make the accounting department happy. They probably get by the design department because they never go camping.

Windows are sparse on the camp side of this trailer. Also, it would be nice if there were a window in the entry door, which is a customary thing. Whoever you are in the accounting department who ordered these windowless doors, please rethink this decision. Seriously.

In summary

I like this floor plan quite a bit and appreciate the storage both in the interior of this trailer and in the front pass-through compartment. Heck, it is Texas-sized, after all.

Another plus in this trailer is the sectional enclosing of the underbelly, termed AccessiBelly. It allows you to remove just a single panel if you need to perform some sort of maintenance under the trailer. Further, the underbelly is heated by the furnace. That includes the tank valves, which are mounted perpendicular (at a right angle) to the body of the trailer. That makes them easy to operate, even if there are two dump connections.

Another plus: There are no floor heat ducts, with the heat coming from ports in the cabinet. So, for the friends in the RV industry who tell me you have to have floor ducts to be able to heat the underbelly, I cry bull feathers.

For those who do care, the substrate used on the laminate of these trailers is Luan, which is a wood product. What this means is that, should water get past the fiberglass skin, it could cause damage to the Luan substrate. Solution?

Follow the manufacturer’s recommendation to check the seals on the walls and roof every three months. This is routine maintenance that is a requirement for just about every RV out there.

Nice floor plan in the Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL

Overall this is a nice floor plan that is relatively light and certainly usable. With a few changes, it would be an all-star floor plan. But first, let’s see if we can’t encourage the decision-makers here to spend a week in their own rigs out boondocking. Heck, that should be a requirement of anyone who makes decisions at any RV company.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has an RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

