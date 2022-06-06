RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 6, 2022

Issue 1876

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“You can’t depend on your eyes when your imagination is out of focus.” ―Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Drive-In Movie Day!

On this day in history: 1933 – The first drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

11 ways to upcycle tin cans while RVing

By Gail Marsh

I like to pack food along for our RV trips. And I prefer to use those foods that come packaged in cans. Why? Because in the rare instance that the pantry door pops open during travel, glass containers will break. Tin cans won’t. My problem is what to do with the empty cans after I’m done with them. I hate adding them to the local landfill. So, I’ve discovered several ways to upcycle tin cans while RVing.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Forest River Wildwood Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL travel trailer

Tony writes, “Today’s review is of the Forest River Wildwood Heritage Glen Hyper-Lyte 22RBHL, a trailer that offers some interesting things in a package that really is lighter in weight but with a surprisingly large cargo carrying capacity.” He lists several pluses in this trailer, but also mentions a couple of things that preclude it from being “an all-star floor plan.”

Read more

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

How do I replace the carpet in my RV’s slide room?

Dear Dave,

How can I replace the carpet in my RV’s slides? I have a 2017 Keystone Alpine 5th wheel. —Debbie

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

with Mike Sokol

Mike gets “So kool” with an O2COOL personal fan…

Dear Mike,

I really liked that Embr Wave watch you wrote about last week for your wife’s hot flashes, but at $300 it’s out of my price range. Do you know of a more affordable solution? —Rita

Read Mike’s answer



• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Video: Single vs. tandem axle trailers: Pros and cons

In this six-minute video, Josh Winters of Haylett RV explains the advantages and disadvantages of single vs. tandem axle travel trailers. There are, indeed, differences. Find out all about them here.

Reader poll

How do you feel about your RVer neighbors hanging out wind chimes?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

Quick Tip

Used RV shopping – low miles aren’t always the best

When buying a used RV, lower mileage isn’t necessarily a good thing. When someone is driving an RV often, it usually means it’s being well-maintained. Lower mileage when buying a used RV could mean it’s been sitting on an empty lot somewhere and you can wind up with a lot of issues. —From “Beginner’s Guide to Living in an RV: Everything I Wish I Knew Before Full-Time RVing Across America.” Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

10 Best Kid-Friendly RV and Camping Destinations

A family shares their top favorite places to take their kids camping in an RV, all across the country from Oregon to Maine.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Okay, ladies, this one is for you. You are going to LOVE this (we mean LOVE this!). And men or partners, if you need a gift for your lady, this is it!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Ten safest and ten most dangerous states for driving

• Over the edge – Safety chains saved the day!

• Owner destroys brand-new Jeep while flat towing it. You won’t believe the damage!

Recipe of the Day

Southwestern Chicken & Rice Skillet

by Kathy Cromer from Cincinnati, OH

This yummy dish has a mildly spicy flavor and a to-die-for aroma that turns your kitchen into a fiesta! Great for a potluck or your next game night.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When cows graze, they always naturally align themselves with the magnetic poles. Scientists don’t know why they do this, but they always do… every single time.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“8-month-old Lucy couldn’t find a home until we found her. Three days later we hit the road and she has been with us ever since.” —Curt & Kindra Rissmann

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.