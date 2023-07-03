In this RV slide-out maintenance and tips video, we’ll show you how to keep your RV slide-out in good condition. From cleaning, to inspecting, to fixing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to keep your slide-out working as it should.
Join me during this 2019 Grand Design Momentum’s exterior evaluation series, where each video concentrates on different areas of the unit. I will share my tips and tricks on maintenance and repairs.
Topics talked about will apply to every slide-out, no matter the manufacturer. We will be looking underneath the slide-out, on the side walls, rooftops, and much more.
This video and these RV slide-out maintenance tips are meant to help everyone and to bring awareness to prevent problems from happening. We do not want your slide-outs failing you while you’re on the road!
DIY product links for RV slide-out maintenance:
- Acrysol Body Solvent Cleaner
- Scraper tool blue CRL stick
- Tapered Tip Stick and Handle
- The best caulking gun
- Boss sealant 378 clear
- Boss sealant 378 black
- Geocel GC28100 Pro Flex RV Flexible Sealant Clear
- Geocel 28101V Pro Flex White RV Flexible Sealant
- Protect All Slide-Out Dry Lube
- Protect All Slide-Out Rubber Seal Treatment
- 303 Aerospace Protectant
