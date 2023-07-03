Sunday, July 2, 2023

Tips & Advice

RV slide-out maintenance and tips

By Dustin Simpson
In this RV slide-out maintenance and tips video, we’ll show you how to keep your RV slide-out in good condition. From cleaning, to inspecting, to fixing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to keep your slide-out working as it should.

Join me during this 2019 Grand Design Momentum’s exterior evaluation series, where each video concentrates on different areas of the unit. I will share my tips and tricks on maintenance and repairs.

Topics talked about will apply to every slide-out, no matter the manufacturer. We will be looking underneath the slide-out, on the side walls, rooftops, and much more.

 

This video and these RV slide-out maintenance tips are meant to help everyone and to bring awareness to prevent problems from happening. We do not want your slide-outs failing you while you’re on the road!

DIY product links for RV slide-out maintenance:

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

##RVDT2156

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
