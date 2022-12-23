The importance of RV water pump maintenance

Let this post serve as a reminder to clean your water pump filter. The filter is there to help catch particles to prevent damage to your water pump.

The following pictures show a lot of shavings that came from production. Sometimes it can take a number of uses for them to get into the filter.

The water pump strainer filter is a 1/2″ twist-on pipe strainer. These are typically attached to your water pumps. In most cases, they are hidden behind the panel in your compartment area.

Don’t forget to clean them regularly. A dirty water pump filter can cause low pressure on the water pump side. Not to mention it causes your pump to work harder, which can cause damage over time.

Additional ways of maintaining your RV water pump

Outside of filter maintenance, there are additional ways of maintaining your RV water pump. These include:

Water line inspection Check for any kinks or cracks in the water lines. Also, ensure that mounting brackets are secure. Leaks can cause your water pump to work harder than it needs to.

Connection inspection Road vibration can cause connections to come loose. Loose connections can cause leaks, excessive noise and the water pump to work harder.

Sanitization Algae or scale buildup on the diaphragm and valves can cause low flow and leak-back issues. Routinely sanitizing your fresh water system can prolong the life of your water pump.

Winterize your unit prior to winter storage.

