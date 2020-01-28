RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1263

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Today’s thought

“I was never really insane except upon occasions when my heart was touched.” ― Edgar Allan Poe



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Kazoo Day!

Tip of the Day

Watch your rear!

“Here is a tip I use while driving down the highway. I installed a Fresnel lens on the rear window of my 31-foot Class C motorhome to enable me to see close to the rear of the rig. Doing this gives me the added advantage of being able to know when I’ve passed another vehicle and it’s far enough behind to allow me to change lanes. When I can see the headlights of the overtaken vehicle in the Fresnel lens, it’s safe to go. The normal rearview or side-view mirrors do not give a good estimate of how far ahead of the overtaken vehicle you are.” Thanks to Fred C.!

Husband’s dream RV is wife’s “gas hog” nightmare

Dear RV Shrink:

We are looking at a 38-foot motorhome that is like a McMansion on wheels. It has all the creature comforts of home. It has been my husband’s dream for years. Don’t get me wrong. I love it too, but I can’t get over the poor gas mileage. I keep thinking every time we drive five miles it’s going to cost us whatever a gallon of gas costs. It seems absurd. Am I just thinking too hard? Are we nuts buying this gas hog? —Gas Math in Maitland

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Climb into a warm and cozy bed

Cold and damp out? If you’re in an RV park, use an electric heated mattress pad to pre-warm your bed. You’ll save LP from not having to crank up the heat. Inverter users beware: Not all mattress pads and electric blankets can “digest” inverter power.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

Random RV Thought

It could be successfully argued that one of the most exhilarating parts of an RV trip is the week leading up to when it begins. The daydreaming is magnificent.

VIDEO: 14 luxury motorcoach resorts – What you need to know in 60 seconds.

Website of the day

Chronicles of Courage: Stories of Wartime and Innovation

If you or someone you know were/are in the military, this will probably be of interest to you. This is a groundbreaking project begun more than 15 years ago by the late philanthropist Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft. “Chronicles of Courage” is the largest project of its kind in the world. The ambitious endeavor was initiated as Allen began to hear about the passing of famous wartime pilots. He then asked what could be done to capture and keep the stories of fliers, soldiers, and sailors before they were gone. Then Chronicles of Courage was born. It captures the powerful first-person perspectives of more than 340 men and women from opposing sides of conflicts and “will take you on an immersive journey into the heart of wartime,” including insight into some of the most iconic military aircraft. The archive went live on December 7, 2016, Pearl Harbor Day.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 5 percent have had to pay $10,000 or more on one bill to repair their RV.

• 46 percent of our readers tow their RV.

• 85 percent would bend over to pick up a nickel.

Trivia

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, early American farmers used corncobs as toilet paper. They write, “Dried corncobs were plentiful and quite efficient at cleaning. They were also softer on tender areas than you might think. Even after toilet paper became available, some people in Western states still preferred corncobs when using the outhouse.”

Leave here with a laugh

An older gentleman named Robert answered the front door to find his friend standing there for a visit. His friend said, “Those are pretty flowers lining your walkway. What type are they?” Robert said, “Ya know. My memory is real bad these days. Flower type? Uh … you know, red … has thorns.” The friend said, “Rose?” Robert replied, “Yes that’s it, Rose. Hey, Rose! What kind of flowers are those lining the walkway?” —Thanks to Guy George!

