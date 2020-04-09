RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1315

Thursday, April 9, 2020

“Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art…. It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which give value to survival.” ― C.S. Lewis



Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “I still try to smile”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“My husband and I workcamp. As the virus hit, we noticed we got busier with people trying to get home or closer to family. Some were trying to find spots because the park they were in previously had closed. So, as we picked up it meant we had to be more vigilant than ever with sanitizing…” Continue reading Lisa’s story.

Tip of the Day

Stabilizer jacks are not for lifting your RV

Most travel trailers have a stabilizer jack on each corner, and fifth wheels normally have one on each rear corner. Why are they there? These jacks are intended to keep your camper from bouncing on the suspension when you move about inside. Please! They are not designed to lift your camper. Continue reading.

Give your RV tires “the old Shinola”?

Most people want the tires on their RVs to look good, but how do you best do it? We once heard about an RVer who was told one of the best ways to keep his rig’s tires looking good was to give them a good “paint” of transmission fluid. Whoa! No! OK, how about some of those nice silicone-containing spray-on potions? Again, not a good idea. So what does a retired tire expert advise? Find out here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Dead RV battery issue leaves owner in the dark

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Get ALL your wheels aligned



Got strange tire wear issues? When was the last time you had your RV wheels aligned? Motorhomes are obvious candidates, but even towable RV wheels can need alignment. Not every corner tire shop can do it, so be prepared to make a few phone calls to find a shop that can do it.

Say goodbye to goop!

Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? You probably don’t want to. Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Random RV Thought

Reader Margo Wood sent us a funny bumper sticker a few years ago and we never forgot it. It said, “My life is better than your vacation.” It’s true. As RVers, we live the “vacation” as life – what some people’s dream vacations consist of, we live every day.

Website of the day

Best perks for seniors in all 50 states

There are definitely some financial benefits to getting older. Supermarkets, drugstores, restaurant chains and retail outlets offer senior discounts. And it doesn’t stop there. All 50 states give seniors unique opportunities to save money on taxes, transportation and recreational activities. Maybe you’ll find something you qualify for but didn’t know about.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 17 percent can’t make it more than 24 hours without an electric hookup

• 68 percent are most productive in the morning

• 15 percent do not recycle

Recent poll: How badly do you need the money coming soon from the government?

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Trivia

In 2013, Brazilian man Joao Maria de Souza was lying in bed when a cow fell through his roof and killed him. The cow had been grazing on a hill behind his house and walked onto his asbestos roof and fell through, landing on de Souza. The man was rushed to the hospital where he passed away. Even though this incident seems strange, local residents claim this was the third time this had happened in the previous three years.

What is the longest one-syllable word in the English language? We told you in yesterday’s issue.

Leave here with a laugh

You thought dogs were hard to train. Look who can’t sit and stay. —Thanks to Tom Hart!

