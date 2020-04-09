RV Coronavirus News Update, April 9, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Winnebago Industries Inc. announced yesterday that it would resume production at its motorhome division as well as its Grand Design RV Co. and Newmar Corp. subsidiaries the week of May 4. The Winnebago towables division is scheduled to resume production the week of May 18. All dates are subject to change, according to officials. The Forest City, Iowa-based company had suspended all production on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christopher Gallagher, owner of Gallaghers RV Rentals in Liberty, Ohio, has donated the use of two of his RVs to a local hospital system. “I figure they’re sitting in storage right now, why don’t I make my RVs available to these doctors and nurses and people on the front lines so they can go in there and sleep or go in and take a shower or cook some food or read a book or something just to help them out a little bit.”

There was an inaccurate report Tuesday that Indiana Governor Holcomb had ordered state parks to close. Actually, they are still open, but campgrounds are closed.



Members of North Maine Woods Inc., a community of landowners who own 3.5 million acres of the state’s commercial forest, met on Tuesday and declared all of the organization’s campsites closed until May 1 or until the state of emergency is lifted. The organization maintains a total of 330 sites at 144 locations. Many of those locations have just a single campsite available, while some others may have as many as eight sites at one spot. Reservations are not accepted, and those seeking to camp operate on a first-come, first-served basis, when campsites are open.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forest Service has decided to temporarily close campgrounds and developed recreation sites in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin, has shut down all the campgrounds it manages.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has made the decision to close its 38 campgrounds and day use recreational sites across its service area in Northern California, until at least June, at which time it will reassess the closure plan. The window to make camping reservations usually opens in April, but it has now been pushed to June, with the potential to be pushed out further. At present, the opening date for campgrounds is set for June 29.

The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally, or “ROT Rally,” scheduled for June, has been canceled this year. The 25th anniversary of the rally will be held June 10-13, 2021. Organizers say any RV spaces and passes purchased for this year will be honored next year.

The campground and public restrooms at Lake Columbia, Arkansas, were closed, effective Tuesday morning. The move will be in effect until further notice. Current campers will be allowed to finish their stays, but no new campers will be accepted.

The city of Roswell, NM, normally limits how long a resident can occupy an RV on private property. The city has announced it will now suspend those requirements to assist family members who might need to quarantine for longer periods.

Eleven specific areas on public lands within the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument are now off-limits. They are: Upper and Lower Calf Creek Falls, Deer Creek Campground, all Escalante canyons, Devil’s Rock Garden, Zebra Slot Canyon, Burr Trail, Irish Canyons including the Sandthrax camping area, Hot Springs Canyon, Star Springs Canyon, North Wash, Ticaboo/Bullfrog area and any other recreation site where proper social distancing practices cannot be achieved.

Many campgrounds, picnic areas, bathrooms, and boat launch facilities on the Plumas National Forest in northern California have been closed indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

If your car insurance is through Allstate or Liberty Mutual, you might want to call your agent. Allstate is allowing customers to delay their car insurance bills and is offering discounts for April and May, when fewer cars are on the road. Liberty Mutual is doing something similar.

Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah has closed its gates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Park superintendent Linda Mazzu said Monday night that the ongoing flow of visitors to a park noted for its spire-shaped red rock formations known as hoodoos made it difficult to maintain proper social distancing. Capitol Reef National Park remains the last of Utah’s five national parks still open, but its scenic drive and campgrounds are closed. Zion, Arches and Canyonlands national parks are also closed.

The narrow trail around Concord, Massachusetts’ Walden Pond is now one-way only.

Idaho Power has extended the closure of its recreational facilities through at least May 14 as the company continues to take social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The closure includes all Idaho Power campgrounds, parks, developed day-use areas and boat ramps.

REV Group Inc. announced yesterday that its RV brands have each issued a warranty extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fleetwood RV, American Coach, Holiday Rambler, Monaco, Renegade RV, Lance Camper and Midwest Automotive Designs are providing 60 days of extended warranty goodwill repair coverage to owners whose limited warranties are expiring in March, April and May 2020.

Food trucks will be set up at Indiana rest stops as part of the state’s coronavirus pandemic response. The temporary program will allow the trucks to operate there so that truck drivers and other essential travelers can grab something to eat.

Panera Bread has launched Panera Grocery which sells pantry items including milk, bread and fresh produce. Panera has temporarily closed about 15% of its locations but the new service is offered at around 1,900 locations through contactless delivery, pickup, drive-up or in the drive-thru. Items available include a gallon of milk for $4.99 and an avocado for $1.49. The bakery normally sells loaves of bread and bagels.

Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, remains in critical but stable condition in a Seattle-area hospital. The popular writer and seminar speaker has been in ICU, breathing with a ventilator, for nearly two weeks now.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Middlesex County, Virginia-owned Canoe House Landing Beach in the Jamaica community is closed to the public and four private campgrounds in Middlesex have agreed to delay openings. The campgrounds: Cross Rip Campground in Deltaville, Bush Park Camping Resort in Wake, Bethpage Camp-Resort in Urbanna and Grey’s Point Camp in Topping. The delay includes both seasonal and transient (fewer than 14-day stay) campers.

Fresno, California-based RV Country is providing a 37-foot motorhome as a rest area and meeting location for frontline health care workers at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia.

Don’t plan on visiting McCall, Idaho, anytime soon. Local officials have doubled down on their plea to the general public to stay at home, along with a reminder that all nonessential travel is prohibited. Temporary closures of short-term lodging, including RV parks, in the county have been extended to May 15. Exceptions are for people providing essential services or in quarantine.

Most KOA campgrounds are open, but some are closed. Here’s an update of what’s closed. Because of the current crisis, KOA has suspended its $10 cancellation fee through the end of April.

