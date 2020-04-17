RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1321

Friday, April 17, 2020

Today’s thought

“If the world were merely seductive, that would be easy. If it were merely challenging, that would be no problem. But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world. This makes it hard to plan the day.” ― E.B. White



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “My RV taught me how to self-isolate”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“Everything I learned about life in self-isolation was learned in my RV! 1) BE PREPARED – and we were! It’s funny to clean out the RV storage after a 4-6 month trip and find the MANY things you had packed because ‘we might need it.’ We tend to pack as though there will not be a single Walmart along our path…” Continue reading Dianne’s story.

Tip of the Day

What size is your RV awning?

By Steve Savage

Let’s talk a little about how RV awnings are sized. One day I had a new awning in stock and a potential buyer called me early in the morning and said he was very interested in buying it. I had posted an ad on Craigslist stating I had the canopy for a 15-foot awning. When the interested party called, I advised him to be sure he measured from center-to-center of the awning arms so he could be assured I had what he wanted. He told me he had measured everything and had a 16-footer, but was okay with one for a 15 footer. Read more.

RV Electricity

Last day of contest: Mike Sokol asked his friends at Southwire to come up with a prize for a contest this week, and they supplied him with half a dozen of their really nice 3-meter kits.

Screen door mod provides better view

Greg Illes’ standard screen door on his RV was built in three sections — the same as most other screen doors. Top and bottom were screened, and the center had a blank panel and a sliding door for access to the main door handle. So? Well, he noticed after a while that the center blank panel had two issues. Find out what they were and how he cheaply and quickly upgraded the door. Learn more.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

How old are the tires on your RV? Find out what fellow RV owners said here.

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about it here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Be prepared in case of fire

One of my biggest fears as a full-timer is fire — not just something that could start in my rig, but also to a neighbor’s unit parked nearby. As a preventive measure, I use a water “splitter” or manifold at my site’s water spigot. One side supplies water to our rig, but the other has my extra 30-foot hose that I could use to fight a fire in my rig or a neighbor’s. This precaution, in combination with smoke detectors in our living area and one in basement storage, helps me sleep better at night. Thanks to Jim Schrankel



Random RV Thought

A good place to hide valuables in your RV is in a fake can of food. Amazon sells a ton of different kinds. No thief would think to look in your pantry, and if they did, their eyes would skip over the regular-looking “can of corn.”

Website of the day

Secret spaces hidden at famous landmarks

This list is making us want to go revisit some of these famous landmarks just to find these secret hidden spaces! How neat! We’d give up the RV for a few nights to stay in some of these amazing secret apartments…



Don’t be stuck in the dark!

This 6-pack of tiny, battery-powered LED “Button Lamps” is just what you need for your RV’s closets and storage spaces. The tiny lamp is ultra-bright and has all the power of a normal-sized lamp. Backed with a strong adhesive, these little lamps will stick to any surface. They’re waterproof and good to have in case of an emergency. Learn more or order.

Trivia

It only takes six minutes for your brain to feel the effects of alcohol. So when they say the drink goes to your head, they mean it!

*In Switzerland, it is illegal to own just one…

A.) Watch

B.) Guinea pig

C.) Pair of slippers

The answer is in yesterday’s issue of this newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

If they shut schools for much longer, parents are going to find a solution for the virus before the scientists.

