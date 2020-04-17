Readers tell us: How old are the tires on your RV?

By Emily Woodbury

I am no Roger Marble, meaning I am no tire expert, so I have to keep this maybe less-technical than you long-time RVers might like. (Sorry.)

The good news is that we have 164 pages of articles related to RV tires on our website (which, I think, translates to about 1,964 articles ), so we can learn quickly if we need to.

Anyway, on April 1st we asked you how old the tires on your RV are. We’ve asked this question a few times in the past, but since these are the most recent results, we’ll stick with them. Three-quarters of you say your RV’s tires are four years old or less (I’m told that you want to get new tires every five to seven years or so [right?], so this is good!). Another 20 percent of you say your tires are between four and seven years old, and 5 percent of you have tires somewhere between seven and ten years old. A tiny 1 percent of you, 52 votes, say your RV’s tires are more than 10 years old. Wow!

Bill does something that some others of you might do too. He commented, “Two tires are new, two are one year old, one is four years old, and one is seven years old. Working our way through buying new ones.” Sure, that’s one way to do it!

Reader Bob wrote, “The tires on my motorhome are nine years old but they still look good. I’m always checking their pressure, keep them covered when parked, and they have never been overloaded so no cracks or uneven wear. Sure, I know they’re pretty much at the end of their lifespan but it would cost me more to replace them than I paid for the motorhome five years ago.”

And Thomas B. makes a good point… “My next door neighbor left for home in Alberta the other day and blew a tire 150 miles out. Tires would be 3 years old in May. LT tires. Goes to show you, no tire is invincible. Probably had about 7k on them.” It’s true, you never know!

Learn all about RV tire safety, care, maintenance and more right here, in one of those 1,964 articles. Have fun exploring, and be safe!