RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 22, 2020

Issue 1367

Today’s thought

“Sometimes you make choices in life and sometimes choices make you.” ― Gayle Forman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Onion Ring Day!

Tip of the Day

Check your water tank venting and save water

By Greg Illes

It’s surprising at times how much impact a simple oversight can be. In our Itasca motorhome, the fresh water tank had a factory-installed venting tube. This is a necessary feature so that the tank can “breathe” with capacity and altitude changes. However, the way the designers chose to install this vent was not ideal.

The vent was routed immediately out of the tank and down below the RV floor. Consequently, normal driving would slosh our fresh water out of the vent. On one occasion, we arrived after a long winding road at our destination with nearly 30 percent of our water already spilled overboard! Here’s how to fix the problem.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Pedestal readings for 50-, 30- and 20-amp outlets. Mike explains voltages on a pedestal, and includes a diagram you can print out for easy reference.

Need hospital care? Your RV may be welcome

Many hospitals have designated RV parking. In fact, many have hookups that patients and family members can use for free. These RV facilities are often found at hospitals that have long-term treatment programs. Hotel costs are often prohibitive for people in these situations, which is why the RV solution is a great alternative. Read more.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Use windshield “shades” for your RV skylight



RV skylights giving off too much heat or light? Hit the auto parts store and buy some windshield “shades.” Attach them to the ceiling under the offending skylights using double-stick Velcro tape.

Random RV thought

People who are “homebodies” often prefer to be at home more than anywhere else; they may not like to stray far from home. Sometimes an RV is good for a person like this because they can combine being at “home” in their RV with traveling to other places.

Website of the day

Bears in National Parks

The NPS website shares types of bears in National Parks, what to do if you encounter a bear, what about bear-deterrent spray, and even an interesting section on cultural connections to bears. It’s all beary good stuff to know!

Maintain those slide seals!

If you've heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slides, it means its seals are sticking and/or drying out. Applying a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks can extend a seal's life.

#920-1

Trivia

You might think that great white sharks aren’t afraid of anything, but you’re wrong. Great whites are so afraid of orca whales (also known as killer whales) that they’ll avoid an area for an entire year if they spot one, even if it’s just passing by.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our two toy Aussies, Kayla, 1, and Cassie, 7. Totally bummed out on a rainy day. No Frisbee and no long walks. Makes us feel bad too.” — Ray and Betty Danet

Refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

It’s happened to most RVers – you open the fridge (even slowly) after a day of driving and a heavy jar falls on your toe – “Ouch!” Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install spring-loaded refrigerator bars. They’re also useful in cupboards and closets. Order for a good price.

Leave here with a laugh

I’m more confused than a chameleon in a bag of Skittles.

