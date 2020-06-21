19
TravelingMan
“Winnebago will close its Winnebago/Country Coach Factory Service Center in Junction City, Oregon…”

To conglomerate the product with existing lines in Indiana for a cheaper wholesale cost and supply chain no doubt.

35 minutes ago
TravelingMan
“Elkhart County, Ind., home of most RV manufacturers, had its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases”

Aren’t you tired of hearing the CUMULATIVE numbers?

How about giving us the following instead?

1) Population of the County (the basis of any responsible and meaningful testing or reporting)

2) Number of Cumulative Cases (nice to know but irrelevant unless applied to the county population so we can see how many are left in the county that have not achieved herd immunity)

3) Number of Currently Active Cases (this is the number to watch but is still totally misleading since not everyone is tested and many walk around asymptomatic)

4) Number of Recovered Cases (general or typical recovery period 2-3 weeks? Used to calculate the remaining herd that is susceptible)

5) Number of Hospitalizations Currently Active (so we can see how many are at home recovering – or supposed to be at home)

6) Number of Deaths (here is the REAL risk – otherwise, it’s just another bad flu)

7) Percentage of the County Population that is Currently Active (most important but inaccurate number since many are not tested or reported. If we know the percentage tested or active though, we can apply a percentage to the county population and get a better sense of the REAL risk to the community)

It’s still not accurate overall. But it will give a person a better sense of the REAL risk out there. In the county we are in, there are 14,557 people (excluding those that travel thru the area). The news deliberately focuses on the Cumulative of over 60 persons and it continues to add to it at every chance they get. But if one looks at the current ACTIVE cases (via an alternate resource), there are 3 (0.02060864% – LESS THAN 1%) Deaths are even less. And WHERE are those 3 ACTIVE cases currently? Who knows…Are they at the hospital with respirators and experimental drugs? Or are they at home recovering with flu-like symptoms? The liberal fake news media refuses to provide information that is either meaningful or useful.

37 minutes ago
TravelingMan
“Debi Bair’s Michigan campground won’t be like many in her neighborhood. …”

FEDERAL LAW against drug use includes Marijane…Where are the FEDS? Place Mayors and Police Chiefs in Prison for BREAKING THE LAW! Otherwise, make ALL drugs legal so that the herd can be thinned…In the meantime, stay off the roads…

1 hour ago
TravelingMan
“Truck driver statistics: With 10,000+ positive drug tests for marijuana…”

Not one word in here about them having their license removed or them going to jail…

When they pull into a Weight Station, perhaps they should randomly pull truckers aside and give them a drug test on the spot. Then, if positive, pull their license and send them to jail for a minimum of 5 years.

1 hour ago
Bob Ritchie
Chuck, keep up the good work we all need to know what is happening in the rv world, good bad and ugly.
As a Canadian from B.C. I am glad the border is closed, we love our u.s. friends and your great country but until your border states clean up their act re COVID we don’t need anymore visitors to our provinces that could possibly contaminate us. We are looking forward to when things get back to some semblance of normal so we can begin our rv travels in both counties once again.

1 hour ago
Michelle Konst
Thank you, Chuck, for another informative newsletter. 🙂

1 hour ago
Sally smith
This was the most depressing newsletter ever. Anything positive to say? EuthNized bears, fires, crushed RV accidents, crack head truck drivers. Jesus… in today’s environment and horrible daily news, a little uplifting talk would be nice.

3 hours ago
Jeff Arthur
FYI Michigan is legal for recreational use of marijuana along with medical use

3 hours ago
Mary
Are you trying to promote or discourage rving? How about some good news once in a while. Maybe some uplifting stories and photos. You don’t seem to want any newbies or anyone without your style of rv. Please stop calling people idiots for not agreeing with you. I really thought this newsletter was designed to help people with rving. Guess I was wrong.

4 hours ago
Tom Smithbrother
Just for fun:
Some places are requiring mandatory wearing of masks while in that particular location. I notice that the requirement are never stated what the type or style of mask chosen must be. I have though about going with a lone ranger type mask. ha ha Th Covid 19 virus 1/9000 the thickness of one human hair. I hope everyone feels safe wearing them. The only thing that actually works is distance from the source. In fairness one who has it, wearing a mask, cannot sneeze or cough on another while wearing one. If I have a cough or a sneezing, I do if far from others. If a cold I avoid even being around others.

4 hours ago
