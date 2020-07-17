RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 17, 2020

Issue 1386

Today’s thought

“And a softness came from the starlight and filled me full to the bone.” — William Butler Yeats

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peach Ice Cream Day!

On this day in history: 1902 – Willis Carrier creates the first air conditioner in Buffalo, New York.

Tip of the Day

Carry some basic tools – even if you can’t use them

Well, that’s sort of a joke title – why carry tools if you can’t use them? Actually, the answer is simple: You will use them when you have to.

This article is not for the accomplished do-it-yourselfer, who likely can give us all advice on tool kits. This tip is for the people who can’t remember the last time they picked up a screwdriver. The list which follows is meant to give you a small working tool kit, with only a small investment, which will allow you to fix a lot of simple problems that crop up on an RV. Continue reading.

Trim your RV weight and increase storage space, too

There is a direct connection between reducing the weight inside your RV and increasing the mileage for every gallon of expensive gas you purchase. Storage space is limited, but you can make the best use of the space you have by thinking outside the box or can. Learn how here.

Yesterday’s featured article: How to easily remove old, ugly decals from your RV

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

If you had the opportunity to own one of these businesses, which would it be?

See your options and tell us here (hint: we’re sticking to a theme…).

Quick Tip

Only use distilled water in batteries

When topping off battery cells, NEVER use anything other than distilled water. Bottled water contains minerals (that’s why it tastes so good!). Bottled water may be good for your cells, but it’ll raise Cain with your batteries’ cells!

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Slang across America

What the heck did that guy just say? He’s going to “wrench” the chicken? I hope not! This is an entertaining list of slang terms used across the country.

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Keep mice out of your RV

The positive reviews on this product from Earthkind make it the best bet for keeping your RV mouse-free. It’s the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 90 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets, too. 98% biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Trivia

The average American child is given $3.70 from the tooth fairy per tooth that falls out.

*Yesterday we told you the origin of Swedish meatballs… and it’s probably not what you imagined.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Coulter, a spoiled Bishon who wants to be in his master’s lap all the time. Full of love and barks at anything that moves beside the RV.” — Ralph & Marketa Burns

Leave here with a laugh

A Texan farmer travels to Australia on vacation and meets a local farmer. They get to talking. The Aussie shows off his huge wheat field and the Texan says, “Oh! We have wheat fields twice as large.” Then the farmer shows off his cattle. “We have longhorns twice as large as those,” boasts the Texan. A few minutes later the Texan spots some kangaroos hopping through the field. “And what are those?” he asks.” “Don’t you have any grasshoppers in Texas?” asks the Aussie.

