RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 28, 2020

“I am a part of all that I have met.” ― Alfred Tennyson

Do you really need solar panels on your RV?

By Jim Twamley

Many RVs sport solar panels, and they can be quite handy. On the other hand, solar panels aren’t inexpensive – although their prices are considerably lower than a few years ago – and so the question is whether you need them for your style of RVing.

Solar electric systems have been a part of the RV scene for several years and they are effective electric power producers. These systems use photovoltaic modules to turn sunlight into electricity. The good news is they are becoming more effective and less expensive as new technology continues to grow. Continue reading.

Stupid Tourist Questions. Ya gotta wonder…

There’s no such thing as a stupid question. Right? Well, yes there is, if you ask the National Park rangers who compiled this list of actual questions asked by park visitors. Read ’em and weep (tears from laughing so hard).

How often do you go grocery shopping?

Protect your leg from the hitch ball in the dark!

John Zinn has this tip for not banging into the hitch ball: “Wrap a length of glow in the dark tape to the cap to help avoid walking into it in the dark and limping away.” That idea beats having to wrap gauze around your leg after smacking into it in the dark! Thanks, John!

Mini dehumidifier removes moisture from RV

This mini dehumidifier from Pro Breeze quickly and efficiently removes moisture from the air. It is perfect for use in small areas like RVs. It extracts up to 9 ounces of moisture per day with a large 16-ounce capacity water tank that will automatically shut off when full. Very quiet, too. Learn more or order.

RV USA

Looking around for a new rig? Want to see what others are selling your same year and model for? RV USA lists more than 32,000 RVs for sale – new and used!

Did you know more than 42 million Americans, 14% of the U.S. population, go camping each year?

*If a standard pencil were to draw a straight line, how many miles could it go before it ran out of graphite?

A.) 12 miles

B.) 35 miles

C.) 65 miles

2020 Casino Guide includes RVer info and coupons!

The 2020 American Casino Guide provides detailed information on more than 750 casino/resorts, riverboats and Indian casinos in 41 states including which have RV parks and/or allow RV overnighting for free. Includes maps and more than $1,000 in coupons. Discloses the actual slot machine payback percentages for every state’s casinos. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Arvie. Her name means people’s friend. As a Canine Good Citizen and Therapy dog in training she is a great friend of people. Did you get it? Her name is pronounced RV.” — Cherie Niederst

Leave here with a laugh

These are actual comments left on U. S. Forest Service registration sheets and comment cards by backpackers completing wilderness camping trips:

“A small deer came into my camp and stole my bag of pickles. Is there a way I can get reimbursed? Please call.”

“Escalators would help on steep uphill sections.”

“Instead of a permit system or regulations, the Forest Service needs to reduce worldwide population growth to limit the number of visitors to wilderness.”

“Trails need to be wider so people can walk while holding hands.”

“Ban walking sticks in wilderness. Hikers that use walking sticks are more likely to chase animals.”

“All the mile markers are missing this year.”

“Found a smoldering cigarette left by a horse.”

“Trails need to be reconstructed. Please avoid building trails that go uphill.”

