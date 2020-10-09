RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 9, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Today’s thought

“You see things; you say, ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say ‘Why not?” ―George Bernard Shaw

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Moldy Cheese Day!

On this day in history: 1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.

Tip of the Day

Keep this bug out of your RV to help prevent food poisoning

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Few things will ruin an RV trip faster than a case of food poisoning. Grandma’s dire warnings about keeping the potato salad cold notwithstanding, getting sick with a bug called Listeria could not only make you sick, it could put you in the hospital – and if you’re vulnerable, maybe into the morgue. Happily, there are things you can do to keep your risks down. Learn about them here.

If you live in an RV, can you still be “homeless”?

What makes an “RV community”? Ten years ago, you might have said meeting fellow RVers, impromptu happy hour get-togethers with the new neighbors, maybe potlucks and outside games. Really, it seems like an RV community evolves anywhere a group of RVers share the same general space and common interests. These days, an “RV community” is no longer comprised of just one group of people; but the group getting the most media coverage is the homeless, which begs the question: If you live in an RV, are you really homeless? Learn more.

Quick Tip

Boondock part-time for quick savings

Many RVers on the road driving a few days to get to a destination will often use a campground for one night and boondock – park overnight without any utility hookups – for two nights. You can maintain this schedule with virtually no water conservation. This will, however, reduce your camping costs by approximately two-thirds, or 66% – a significant savings. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com

Website of the day

Scribble Maps

On the same note as Drive the Nation, Scribble Maps allows you to draw or write on maps, then save and share them! Very handy when planning a road trip, or trying to give directions to someone who isn’t, well, so good at directions. You could also use it to remind yourself of your favorite restaurants, hiking trails, campgrounds or stops you made on your trip.

Trivia

Every time you shuffle a deck of cards, you get a combination that has never existed. The probability of getting the exact same order as anyone else has a probability of 52 factorial or 52! (52 x 51 x 50 … x 2 x 1). If you ever want to feel unique, just go shuffle a deck of cards!

*What would American’s choose dogs over? We told you this funny fact yesterday.

“Mother and daughter rescues, Sissy and Bailey. They are bonded like no other dogs we’ve ever had.” —Jeff Jarrett

Leave here with a laugh

What’s the difference between a cat and a complex sentence?

A cat has claws at the end of its paws and a complex sentence has a pause at the end of its clause.

