RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 6, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1466

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream..” ―C.S. Lewis



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Nachos Day!

On this day in history: 1869 – In New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rutgers College defeats Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey), 6–4, in the first official intercollegiate American football game.

Tip of the Day

Safely packing your RV cupboards

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“How do you store stuff in your cupboards?” asks the new RVer. Fearful that the shifting and bumping of the road would cause grief (and broken crockery), the question becomes, “How do you store your stuff safely?” Will dining life on the road be limited to paper plates, Styrofoam cups and plastic knives and forks? Happily, carrying stuff safely in your RV isn’t as difficult as some might imagine — it just calls for a little forethought and planning. Learn some great storage and organizing tips here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Outlaw 29J Class C toy hauler. As he reports, this motorhome is great for those with toys, who need an RV office space, who want a patio, or who have mobility challenges. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Northwood Arctic Fox 25W travel trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

NEW: Sign up for our new Facebook Group, RV reviews. We post a link to Tony’s reviews there every day as well as other reviews and videos.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a couple of photos for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Nov. 6, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here, for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Travel Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or the newsletters that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Video: How to buy a used RV

In this six-minute video, Mark Polk of RV Education 101 explains what you need to look for when buying a used RV. While he doesn’t cover everything, he does discuss the major things you must pay attention to. Find out what they are, including how much you should pay for the RV, here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Would you pay 68 cents every hour for 20 years to buy an RV?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Keep your brain sharp and your knives sharper!

Tired of dull knives in the kitchen? This easy-to-use knife sharpener (used by staff members, Emily, Gail and Nanci!) sharpens your knives with a few quick strokes. You’ll feel like a professional! The sharpener has two settings: one for fine blades, and another for coarse. Its small size is perfect for an RV, and it’s about $6. Learn more or order here.

Reader poll

Do you prefer a big or small breakfast?

Get hungry, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Kneeling gets a helping hand

By Jim Twamley

We RVers spend a lot of time on our knees. Sometimes in prayer (depending on what brand of RV we have), but most of the time for doing things around the coach like connecting the utilities.

The owner of this Alfa motorcoach had a great idea and installed an entry handle near his utility bay. Now when he needs to get up from hook-up duty he can pull himself erect by using this convenient handle. “Work smarter, not harder” is my motto. Are you a new RVer? Sign up for our new newsletter: Beginner’s Guide to RVing.

Website of the day

23 scrumptious apple cider desserts

Mmmm, apple cider season, the best season! Here are 23 drool-worthy desserts to make with our favorite autumn drink.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Amazing tool does so much!

This multifunctional tool is seven in one! This heavy-duty pen tool features a handy tablet or smartphone stylus, a sturdy screwdriver, a bubble level, a universal inch/cm ruler and a handy Phillips screwdriver flathead bit, and it’s only the size of a pen! Perfect for any weekend project, and it even makes a great gift. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Ever wonder what the most popular piece of camping equipment is? A flashlight is the most popular camping purchase year after year.

*Where was the first s’mores recipe published and by whom? We told you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is Sadie – warming our seat, making sure she’s not left behind when our home on wheels moves! We have been full time for 6 years. She’ll be 7 this summer. Her nickname is Sassy Sadie as she will start ‘telling’ us when we are walking and have stopped to visit too long! She loves frisbee and balls. She even plays her own version of soccer in the RV. She holds one ball in her mouth and moves the other ball with her nose until it’s near our feet. Then she backs away slowly or will run to the back and wait to pounce when the ball is sent rolling back to her.” —Sue Pendarvis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A tub of margarine fell on my foot three weeks ago. It hurt so bad and it still hurts!

I can’t believe it’s not better.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com