RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Issue 1489

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” ―John Wooden

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pastry Day!

On this day in history: 1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

Need a question about RVing answered? Our Facebook group RV Advice is an excellent place to ask it.

Tip of the Day

Charging RV batteries

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Lead-acid batteries should only be watered after charging the battery, unless the plates are exposed prior to charging. If the plates are exposed, add enough water to cover the plates and then charge the battery.

After the battery is fully charged, fill each cell to the bottom of the vent well, using distilled water.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• RV Battery Care & Maintenance E-Book Training Course

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Outdoors RV Timber Ridge 26KVS MS Travel Trailer. As he reports, “This would be one of those RVs you’d want to take where the views are incredible.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 nuCamp Cirrus 820 Truck Camper? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, December 9, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

This past week three people claimed their $25 gift card: Cheri S. of Spokane, WA, Jim M. of Fort Mill, SC, and Dianne K. of Hollis, OK.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Is your RV 10 years old or older? Any problems being denied a site?

There’s an unwritten law about RVing that states if your RV is older than a decade you will not be allowed to stay at certain RV parks, resorts or campgrounds. While this “Ten Year Rule” is strictly applied at only some destinations it, nevertheless, exists. Read more, and please take the survey.

Yesterday’s featured article: RVers: To arm or not to arm

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price with lots of good reviews.”

Reader poll

Have you put off any routine medical or dental appointments due to the pandemic?

Think about it, then tell us here.

Did you read the good news this week? We compiled a list of good news that will make you smile. Read it here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Take photos for easy repairs

“To facilitate maintenance in the future take photographs of your RV and component parts. The first time I had to go under my RV I took about 20 pictures of the underside. This included the propane lines, slide mechanisms, suspension, even the part number and specs on the axles, the latter used when there was a recall. When removing the bulkhead covers I photographed the plumbing, heating and wiring. Don’t forget to annotate them.

“I have over 300 of these photos. They are filed under electric, plumbing, brakes, TV dish, roof, truck, genset, etc. I also have RV parks, BLM (Bureau of Land Management), truck, and have extended this to residence repairs too.

“The value of these pictures is mostly after dark when you are planning repairs. Let’s admit it, most repairs are done in the mind when you can’t see your project. As your portfolio grows, so will your planning and mechanical skills.”

Thanks for the tip, Steve Barnes!

A cozy gift for your favorite RVer!

These adorable trailer-themed slippers are just what your favorite RVer needs to get them through the winter months. They’re ultra-soft, warm, and comfortable and have nonslip soles so you won’t slip and slide across your RV’s floors. They come in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, so every foot will be happy! Check ’em out here.

Website of the day

RV USA

Looking around for a new rig? Want to see what others are selling your same year and model for? RV USA lists more than 36,000 RVs for sale – new and used!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Use your RV air conditioner in low-power situations

• Husband says “No” to danger; wife says, “Let’s go!”

• Rain coming? Shut off that cruise control!

#947`

Trivia

There are hundreds of “sister cities” around the world, but these two have the best sense of humor. The village of Dull, Scotland, is a “sister city” with Boring, Oregon. Ha!

*Yesterday we told you about the world’s longest-living dog. You won’t believe how long Bluey lived for!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT AT AMAZON ??????

This one will make you belly laugh…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Maddie, otherwise known as Miss Maddie and of course Miss America. She loves to ride in the car.” —Donna Kiley

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. Please do not submit a blurry photo. Do not send the same photo twice.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com