RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Issue 1537

Today’s thought

“If we will be quiet and ready enough, we shall find compensation in every disappointment.” ―Henry David Thoreau

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Almond Day!

On this day in history: 1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

Tip of the Day

5 RV preventive maintenance winter checks

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

We enjoy using our RV year-round, but doing so requires some cold weather preventive maintenance. Do not confuse this winter RV checkup with winterizing or preparing the RV for cold weather storage. All we are doing here is preparing the RV to better deal with the cold temperatures.

See Mark's top 5 RV preventive maintenance winter checks here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Leisure Travel Vans Unity FX Class C. As he reports, “Based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis, these motorhomes are being used even as daily drivers by some due to their manageable size, but they still offer all the amenities of a proper motorhome.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the electric Palomino Revolve EV-2 Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Bob B. of Eloy, Arizona, and Sylvia E. of Livingston, Texas.

The many uses of WD-40

There are few RVers who don’t consider a can of WD-40 an essential item in their tool arsenal. This “can do” lubricant has a wide range of uses, making it a very handy and useful product. Here are some uses for the product that you may not have thought about that may come in handy.

Yesterday's featured article: Telltale signs full-time RVing is not for you

Reader poll

Do you use a dedicated GPS or your phone for navigating on RV trips?

Quick Tip

Easily get water off your slideout

“A slide awning will not keep the top of your slide dry. Any angle to the rain falling will get onto the top of your slide. Slide awnings are great at keeping debris off the slide. With or without slide awnings, when it’s time to hook up, raise or lower the front end of your trailer and almost all the water will run off the slide before it comes in. I have slide awnings on all four of my slides and would recommend them to everyone.” Thanks to George Bliss, Casey Piton, and others who mentioned they do this when their slide doesn’t automatically tilt when being retracted.

Website of the day

Most Scenic RV Campgrounds Within U.S. National Parks

This list from Travel Awaits shows you the 9 most scenic campgrounds within U.S. National Parks. Some of these are gorgeous! Have you stayed at any of them?

Did you see this hilarious sign on a septic services truck? If you missed it on Saturday, click here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 58 percent think the USA should discontinue minting pennies like Canada

• 35 percent read many Hardy Boys or Nancy Drew books as a child

• 72 percent mostly use their smartphone to take photos (7 people voted that they still primarily use a film camera to take photos)

Recent poll: Have you ever moved from a campsite because of an undesirable neighbor?

Trivia

If you’re hot all the time, perhaps consider taking a trip to a high ridge on the East Antarctic Plateau in Antarctica – the coldest place on Earth. Temperatures can dip below -133.6 degrees Fahrenheit on a winter’s night.

*Where is the world's longest national highway and how long is it?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our foster dog, Rosie, is a big fan of heading out for any camping trip. Riding anywhere is #1 in her list of things to do.” —JW Cox

TONIGHT!

Join Mike Sokol from RVelectricity and Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV™ tonight, February 16, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time (5 p.m. Pacific), for Mike's next "Ask The Expert" YouTube Live Webcast. If you have any questions about how to hook up a SoftStartRV to any RV air conditioner, you'll be able to text Danny questions in real time.

Leave here with a laugh

A nutritionist is invited to speak in the RV Resort’s social hall. The topic of her presentation: Foods to avoid eating. Halfway into her presentation, she says: “If you eat these types of foods it will negatively impact your overall health, not only your physical health but especially your emotional well-being.” She turns to the audience and says, “Can someone give me an example of a type of food you should avoid eating at all costs?” An elderly man, seated in the rear of the room, raises his hand and says, “Wedding cake!”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

