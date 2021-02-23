RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Issue 1542

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves.” ―Thomas A. Edison

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dog Biscuit Day!

On this day in history: 1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

Tip of the Day

RV Driving Skills: Know your pivot point and tail-swing

Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Driving a compact automobile is different than towing a trailer or driving a motorhome. The more proficient your driving skills and knowledge are, the more your confidence and abilities increase when driving or towing an RV.

There are driving techniques used to train professional drivers that cross over nicely in RV driver education. After you learn these simple driving techniques you will be a better driver.

Click here to see two important driving techniques every RV owner needs to understand.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Safari Condo Alto A2124. Tony says, “In terms of usability, the Alto A2124 offers just about everything you could want in a travel trailer. While some compromises between interior space and usable space have to exist because of physics, Safari has done a great job of putting together a design that really works.” Read more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Polydrop P17A Teardrop Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Feb. 23, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week three readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Marty M. of Illinois, Steve T. of California, and Dawn G. of Pennsylvania.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Why inflate motorhome tires differently than trailer tires?

Roger Marble found the following comment in a thread on an RV owners forum after there were comments about the advantages of inflating trailer tires to the tire sidewall inflation number but inflating motorhome tires based on the measured load on the tires: “Such a hard concept for most to understand.” Here’s Roger’s explanation.

Yesterday’s featured article: Make Welcome Centers your first stop when you cross state lines

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

Reader poll

What kind of roads do you dread driving down the most?

Steer on over and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Let there be light!

“We got tired of finding stuff where it didn’t belong in our dark cabinets above our dinette and sofa. There are three cabinet doors on each side but it was one huge open space. So I made some dividers and painted them white and installed these battery-operated motion-activated LED lights. Works great. Also, we use baskets to keep smaller items separated.”

Thanks for the tip, Snoopy! Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Bye, bye, buggy! Zip, zip, zap! Click here.

Website of the day

10 man-made structures inside National Parks

Well, if the travel bug hasn’t already bitten, it will after you read through this article. These man-made structures inside National Parks are incredible!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 23 percent would call themselves a neat freak

• 89 percent would always bend over to pick up a quarter off the ground

• 14 percent eat cereal for breakfast every day

Recent poll: Were you affected by frigid temperatures or power outages last week? (lots of comments)

Trivia

Your heart will pump 1.5 million barrels of blood in your lifetime. Need a visual? That much blood could fill 200 train tank cars.

*How many languages has the Bible been translated into? The number will blow your mind! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

New book a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Cooper, a small Labradoodle. He came to us via a good friend whose neighbor had adopted him and then decided, after just 2 months, that he wasn’t the dog for her. At just 4 years old we were his 4th and final home!! He is high-energy and loves to play. Unfortunately, his older brother at 12 and 1/2 just isn’t interested. We RV and they both love to travel with us. Cooper loves finding a playmate in the dog park willing to run and play with him. He’s now 7 1/2 and hasn’t slowed down. As you can see, he does know how to relax.” —Caroly and Ed Segrist

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call two birds stuck together?

Velcrows!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com