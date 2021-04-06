RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Issue 1572

“In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.” ―Fred Rogers

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Caramel Popcorn Day!

On this day in history: 1909 – Robert Peary and Matthew Henson become the first people to reach the North Pole.

Ways you can help “newbie” RVers – You were once one, too!

By Gail Marsh

As the COVID reality set in, an unprecedented RV buying frenzy developed. More than half a million new RVs were purchased last year! The RV industry expects this year to be even bigger than last. More and more folks are dipping their toes into the RV lifestyle. We recently asked our readers if they would be willing to help “newbie RVers” and almost all of the experienced RVers said, “Yes!”

So, what are some ways to really help the “newbies” who’ve recently joined the RV life? Here are some thoughts to consider.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews TWO RVs, the Jayco Jay Flight SLX 8 264BHW and Starcraft Autumn Ridge 26BH. These two RVs have identical floor plans. Which should you choose, and why? Find out here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Newmar King Aire? If you missed it, you can read it here.

How to keep reminders by location rather than time

Have you ever wished you could remember to do something when you’re in a particular place? Like when you were visiting friends in Oregon and they told you, “If you get to Newport, you must eat at Moe’s!” … Or you tell yourself, “When we drive through Camp Verde, check to see if the Verizon signal is strong enough for us to stay there.” These examples are things that Google Keep can remind you to do. Check out how easy this is!

Yesterday’s featured article: Do “still” RV water pumps run deep?

What is your favorite part of the U.S.?

Learn from others’ mistakes… This owner destroyed their brand-new Jeep while flat towing it. You won’t believe the damage…

Inexpensive “RV-friendly” bathroom tissue

We recently received this tip from Doug and Joan W. : We happened into a Dollar Tree store yesterday and found this bathroom tissue package. This morning I gave it the “water test.” It disintegrated in about 10 seconds – turned to mush! The rolls are standard size, 4 to a package, for $1.00! Hard to find a better bargain than that.

I don’t know if this product is carried nationally or is an item of regular stock. And I haven’t given it the “use test” yet – but it is 2 ply – albeit thin plies. It is soft – and equal to the little rolls marketed for RV use. We have used “Cottonelle” in the past; however, they have changed their design and now do not pass the water test. This isn’t sold as an “RV” product – that’s my designation.

If storing in an RV – or anywhere, for that matter – be sure it is a dry location or you may have more than a wet paper problem!! —Thanks, Joan and Doug!

The most stylish kitchen condiment we’ve ever seen. Check it out, you’ll want to give it to everyone you know!

34 movies that will make you want to see the world

If you’re like us, the wanderlust is probably hitting pretty hard right about now. Check out this list of 34 movies that will make you want to jump up off your couch and see the world (including several locations in the U.S.). Make some popcorn and enjoy!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 78 percent of married people are very satisfied with their marriage. Only 2 percent are miserable.

• 56 percent have had a tick on their body more than once in their lifetime

• 19 percent are excited about the idea of self-driving RVs and want one of their own!

Don’t let that cool air-conditioned air escape!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Frito Corn Salad

by Pamela Floyd from Ada, OK

Bring an ordinary corn salad to a whole new level of yumminess with chili cheese Fritos. The corn salad alone is tasty and a little sweet from the dressing. After mixing in the chili-spiced corn chips, it not only adds texture to the salad but a punch of flavor. A fantastic summertime salad for any barbecue, picnic, or family meal.

When George Lucas was casting the part of Bob Falfa as a street racer in the 1973 movie “American Graffiti,” Harrison Ford was working as a cabinet maker in Lucas’ Modesto, California, home. Ford’s next big role: Han Solo in the first “Star Wars” movie.

“Not a drinker, but Nilla loves hanging out at wineries.” —Bill Damour

Hitch Ball Lubricant extends the life of your hitch mount!

Protect hitch balls and receivers from corrosion with this high-film strength and waterproof grease. Formulated to stay where you apply it, this lubricant reduces friction, wear, rust, water corrosion and noise. Compatible with any variety of trailer applications like receiver hitches, ball mounts, hitch balls, locks, couplers, jacks, and more. Learn more or order here.

