RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Tip of the Day

15 uses for plastic grocery bags in your RV

By Gail Marsh

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes. One minor change is that I can no longer take/use my own “green” reusable grocery bags when I shop. Another change is that the local grocer removed their plastic bag recycle bin. What this means is that over the past year I’ve accumulated a mountain of plastic grocery bags. I’m talking Everest here, folks! Our RV park does not recycle plastic bags and it’s gotten to the point that one entire cupboard in our RV is filled with the things! Storage is always a challenge in the RV, so I just had to find a use for all the bags!

Continue reading to see the 15 handy ways Gail uses plastic bags in her RV.

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 KZ RV Sportsmen 231RK half-ton-towable fifth wheel. As he reports, "Weighing in at just 6,150 pounds with a pin weight of just 790 pounds, the KZ RV Sportsmen 231RK is actually lighter than some travel trailers. It is certainly within the parameters of many half-ton trucks' towing capacities."

Pay attention to tire details before leaving on trip

The Tire Industry Safety Council urges owners of recreational vehicles to pay close attention to their vehicle weight, load distribution and tire inflation pressure before heading off on their next road trip. Learn important tire tips from the Council here.

Quick Tip

Satellite TV service



If your RV was in storage for the winter, in the spring the satellite receiver may come up with a code and won’t work. That’s because after a certain amount of inactivity, a receiver will deauthorize and has to be reauthorized by the service provider. You will need your account information, and the receiver data – which will probably be displayed on the screen.

Website of the day

The Best State Park in Every Single State

Wouldn’t it be fun to visit all 50 of these beautiful state parks? How many of them have you visited?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 83 percent never carry snow tires in their RV

• 13 percent seldom or never eat red meat

• 11 percent always browse through antique stores when RVing in new places

Recipe of the Day

Strawberry Tiramisu, T’s Way

by Tere Gill

Desserts that can be made ahead of time are our jam! This is a great recipe for spring and summer parties or when you want to bring a pretty no-bake dessert to a weekend BBQ. The ladyfingers absorb the strawberry juices. The creamy and tangy cream cheese layer has the perfect balance of sweetness, and the layer of strawberries adds a fresh flavor. Yum!

Get the recipe.

Trivia

Even though Florida is home to more than 1 million alligators, the state averages only six alligator bite victims per year. Gators killed 26 people in the state between 1948 and 2020, according to a report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Still, avoid swimming or wading (that goes for pets, too) in areas where alligators may live or feed. And don’t try to see how close you can get for a better look, especially if there’s a nest nearby. If you find an alligator and it starts hissing, you’re too close.

