Sunday, April 18, 2021

This week’s podcast (#3)

Host Scott Linden is back with another dose of RV news, information and entertainment.

TOP NEWS STORY

Longtime Quartzsite RV Show promoter dies

Kenny King, the longtime owner and promoter of the annual Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV Show, has died after a battle with leukemia. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my dad passed away on Sunday afternoon peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by friends and family,” his daughter Kimmy told RVBusiness Magazine. Kenny King ran the Quartzsite RV Show for 37 years, and was a friend to many. Read more.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the new 2021 Coachmen Chaparral X Edition 355FBX Fifth Wheel. Tony says, “If I were a fifth-wheel customer I would put this high on my list. As mentioned, I would re-purpose that upper deck as an office or hobby room.” Read more and peek inside.

Yesterday’s review:

• 2021 Surveyor Legend 240BHLE Travel Trailer

Last week’s reviews:

Dynamax Isata 5 Series Class C • Valiant Extreme Teardrop • 2021 Host Campers Mammoth Truck Camper • 2021 Wildwood FSX 178BHSK • 2021 Keystone Cougar 357UMR Fifth Wheel

Read all other RV reviews by clicking here.

That was the RV week that was

April 11– 17, 2021



Yellowstone National Park reopened to visitors last Friday. Although not all roads and areas are open (snow still prevails in some areas), major attractions like the West Entrance to Old Faithful, Mammoth Hot Springs, Norris to Canyon Village, and the North Entrance to Old Faithful are open. Like all federal lands, mask mandates still exist. You’ll need to mask up in all buildings and outside on busy trails, overlooks, and parking areas.

California State Parks is expanding its recreational vehicle (RV) dump station pilot project this month by installing new automated RV dump station collection systems at 11 additional park units. The existing project started in 2018 with 10 parks to test the viability of a fee-based model, the public’s response to the systems and the value to park operations as an added visitor amenity. Benefits of the program have included greater cost recovery for expenses associated with pumping and treating RV waste, as well as discouraging inappropriate use of the dump stations. Learn more.

Propane goes boom in Port Angeles. A couple of unidentified folks drove a pickup truck into a local Washington state convenience store to fill up some propane cylinders. As they were pulling out of the parking lot, they spotted flames coming out of the truck bed. They wisely “bailed out,” and two of the three cylinders blasted apart. From the looks of the photo, at least one of the bad-boy cylinders was a 100-pound tank – hence, not equipped with an overfill device. However, due to the extensive damage (including the total destruction of the 2011 GMC pickup), fire officials say they can’t point to a cause. Happily, nobody got hurt in this one – but it must have raised the daylights out of a couple folks’ blood pressure.

Some RVers are jaded by dogs, particularly those who might be described as “yappers.” But a recent YouTube video shot in Pasadena, California, shows that at least some of the smaller curs can serve a purpose. Deedee Mueller, who owns a nice home with an attractive pond outside, kicked back for a nap on Saturday, April 10. Her dozing was interrupted when her terriers, Mei Mei and Squirt, went into full cry and blasted out of the bedroom. A review of security cam video showed the cause of the terriers on a tear: A young bear wandered into the yard, had a drink from the pool, then ambled on into the house. While scoping out the kitchen, it set off the canine security staff, who promptly chased it out of house and yard. Check out the video above.

Texas’ Big Bend National Park has been hit by its “first wildfire of the year.” More than 1,300 acres had burned by Friday. The fire took off on April 8, taking 15 acres, spreading rapidly. The fire has since slowed, but is still expanding, with 60% containment. The fire started on the South Rim Trail and, while still being investigated, officials are pointing to the possibility of a tossed cigarette butt or illegal campfire. While the fire is above Chisos Basin, that area is still closed and probably won’t reopen until next week.

Rooftop camping might be the next big thing: Just when you think you’ve seen everything … The Moab, Utah, Police Department recently found two people who pitched a tent on the roof of the local Church of Jesus Christ meetinghouse. The two apparently didn’t have the church’s permission for the overnight stay in the tent, or for the extension cord that was tapped into a nearby outlet.

The Wilsonville, Oregon, government filed legal action Monday, April 12, against Camping World, as well as Symonds Flags and Poles, for placing a flagpole without a permit in March at its location on SW Boones Ferry Road. The city’s legal department first sent a letter to Camping World March 4 demanding it remove the 130-foot pole, which has yet to carry a flag, by March 21. Poles taller than 30 feet require permitting. After Camping World met with legal staff, the city extended the deadline to April 2, but the pole had yet to be removed. The city sent another notice to Camping World April 6 saying if it didn’t reach out by April 9 the city would file a complaint with Clackamas County Circuit Court. The city requested that the defendants be fined $500 a day starting March 1 (the estimated day the pole was erected) and until the pole is removed, and that they pay costs and disbursements. How much will you pay to park your RV outside your home in Casper, Wyoming? The present street parking permit fee – good for all months but the snowy season – is $25 a year. If you move your rig every five days, you don’t need a permit. But the city council figured out that if an RV owner paid to park their rig at a storage yard, it’d cost $500 to $800 a year. So someone floated the idea of charging $500 to park on the street from May 1 to October 1. After much hashing out, it seems the council is eying a $250-per-year fee – with an additional $50 first-time filing fee. The city appears to be feeling expansive, too. They’re talking about reducing the fee to have a handicapped parking spot in front of a residence down from the current $300 to a low $50.

We reported last week about the big stink in Crested Butte, Colorado. Seems local officials discussed the fate of the area’s only dump station, wherein one town council member suggested that RVers should just lug their “crap” elsewhere. She evidently got her way. On Monday the town council voted 4 to 2 against an alternative proposal that would keep the town in the dump station business. The dump station has now been shut down.

Wish you could buy your lunch at a freeway rest area? Wonder why there aren’t any “pay as you go” electric vehicle charge stations there? How about pay-for dump stations or electrical hookups for RVers? It all goes back to the origins of interstate highways – a law prohibiting commercial services at rest areas, in an effort to protect private business from competition. Now, Reason Foundation, a libertarian think-tank, says it’s time to rethink those prohibitions. It points out some states are closing rest areas for lack of funding. Reason’s reasoning drew a sharp blast from the trade association that represents truck stops. NATSO (the National Association of Truck Stop Owners) says the other group’s thinking is “deeply flawed,” and adds it would mean “higher costs to consumers, and lower quality.”

Supply chain and trucking industry types think it’s a great idea, and want Congress to pass a law that would allow the under-21 set to be long-haulers. Industry says there’s a shortage of long-haulers, and loosening up age restrictions would help. To sweeten the deal, they’re recommending 400 more hours of training once the younger drivers get their Commercial Driver License. Additional restrictions would mean they could only drive big rigs equipped with speed limiters to keep then down to 65 mph, braking collision mitigation systems, and forward-facing cameras.

We reported earlier on the city of Skagway, Alaska’s decision to build a cabin for potential campground hosts at Dyea Campground. Apparently the offer of an RV site just wasn’t appealing, so the city pumped $92,000 into a primitive cabin. While not occupied by a campground host, the thought was to rent the cabin out at $50 a night to recoup part of the costs. Not so! declared Chilkoot Trail Outpost – a local outfit that rents cabins out. The owners said the city was putting up unfair competition (the Outpost’s lowest-priced cabin is electrified and includes breakfast – $165 a night). They warned the city wasn’t being “transparent.” While the majority of letters received from locals supported the city’s rental, authorities have rescinded the rental offer.

Death Valley National Park rangers want to get your goat. Well, maybe it isn’t your goat, but it’s somebody’s goat, and they want it gone. Last week a visitor spotted a domestic goat near Stovepipe Wells. Goats are cute, but they are also known to carry a respiratory disease that’s fatal to bighorn sheep. Back in 2013, somebody released a goat in the Mojave Preserve that is suspected to be the cause of a major sheep die-off of bighorns. Park rangers are now working with state fish and wildlife managers to catch and remove the cute goat before it could possibly spread unwelcome disease.

The fist fight in Horry County, South Carolina, over the sale of two campgrounds by Myrtle Beach could get bloodier. We’ve repeatedly reported that the city has offered to sell properties leased by Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Family Camping Resort to the current users. The county airport asked for – but lost out on – a temporary injunction against the sale by a local court. The airport says they’re the beneficiary of the lease payments, and if the properties are sold, they’d be in the cold. Now Uncle Sam’s Federal Aviation Administration wants into the fight. The FAA has sent a letter to Myrtle Beach officials telling them if they sell, the FAA gets the money – claiming that’s part of a 1958 agreement when the city was given the land, then considered surplus. Myrtle Beach says both the county and the feds have long-since denied interest in the land. For its part, the county has dropped its suit against the city, letting the big boys from the FAA “investigate” the matter.

When COVID-19 came calling, we all suffered shortages: From toilet paper to breakfast cereal. Now there seems to be a suitable return of those products. But the auto industry has been pausing manufacturing lines due to a shortage of computer chips. The RV industry has been plagued by a lack of furniture. Now both industries can start sweating a new shortage: tires. Shipping disruptions are creating a nightmare for the chief component in tires (and other important products), causing a shoot-up in the price of rubber. Supply chain issues aren’t the only problem – demand for natural rubber is way up. It’s not a simple matter of “putting more trees on line,” as it takes seven years from planting to rubber sap availability. One market observer says the rubber shortage isn’t nearly as critical as silicon chips, but it is a brewing problem, nonetheless.

Amusement park fans have probably been going through withdrawal since COVID-19 slammed the gates shut on many of the popular parks. Now California’s Knott’s Berry Farm says it will reopen on May 6 to season passholders, and to the general public on May 21. Disneyland beats them, opening on April 30. Universal Studios opened its Hogwarts Castle Friday, while Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, beat them all, reopening on April 1.

Stretch your mind back 200 years. In 1821 a party of adventurous folk went west from Franklin, Missouri, to trade in Santa Fe – Mexico (“New Mexico” wasn’t a state yet). That route turned into a highway that branched off into trade routes throughout the country. The Santa Fe Trail is a history of collaboration and conflict between cultures, with lives and landscapes changed forever. The National Park Service is commemorating the “founding” of the trail with 40+ virtual and in-person events through the length of the trail this year. Check out the NPS Santa Fe Trail Bicentennial website to learn more.

The Canadian government has unwittingly thrown a lifeline to some U.S. taxi and limo services. When Canada said snowbirds flying back into the country must quarantine for up to three days on their own dime, snowbirds balked. Those three little days cost about $2,000. So some returning Canadians are landing on the U.S. side of the border, then taking taxis across the border, bypassing the “fly in” quarantine requirements. Taxi services which had been drowning for want of customers due to COVID-19 say they’ve been tossed a lifeline. One U.S. outfit in Buffalo, New York, says they’ll take Canadians across the border to the Canada side of Niagara Falls for $120. If they want to go all the way to Toronto, they can stay onboard for a total of $300.

More states issue official warnings of a crowded summer: Add Washington state to the long list of states and provinces girding for huge camping crowds this summer. The Kachess Campground near Cle Elum, Washington, has already seen 2,500 campers reserve about 8,000 nights for the spring and summer of 2021. Washington State Parks saw a 15% increase in camper traffic between July and October 2020. South Dakota State Parks officials are also warning of a crowded summer. Camping revenue and park sticker sales from reservations through July 4th are up 167% from this time last year. South Dakota residents and visitors have reserved 2,040 campsites so far this year, compared to 765 at this time in 2020. The same goes for Maine. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is reporting that roughly half of the advance reservation campsites at state parks are fully booked for 2021. They report that reservation numbers are running 100% over the same period last year.

If you’re a regular shopper at any given Walmart store, you may start seeing more familiar faces. The retailing giant says it will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. hourly-waged employees placed into “full time” status by the end of next January. That’s a significant number, as five years ago there were 110,000 fewer full-timing employees. Walmart says it’s a move to keep the company on the competitive edge. It seems the competitive job market is making it difficult to find and keep better employees unless they have both the expectation of full-time wages and benefits like health care insurance.

With motorhome rentals becoming more and more popular, it had to figure rental outfits would hit the niche markets. Across the pond, Coast2Coast Motorhome Hire now has what may be the first rental motorhome dedicated to divers. The Coast Diver comes liveried out in a dive-oriented paint job – but it doesn’t end there. The rig is outfitted with ship-to-shore radio, wet lockers for dive gear, and an onboard dive compressor. No need to try and locate a dive shop on your trip to get your tanks aired up.

Not everyone is happy with a decision by Klamath County, Oregon, commissioners to buy an RV park and motel. The Oregon 8 Motel and its associated RV park have been bought out by the county to house homeless veterans, COVID-19 patients, and recently released prisoners. But some who are presently living at the RV park say they can’t find another place in the area to move to and are afraid the county will toss them – and their rigs – out on the street. County officials say nobody will be sent packing from the park until they have another place to go, and some may even get financial help to make the move.

Why did the bear cross the road? Well, not sure why, but we know how he did it. In this case, the “road” is California State Route 118 in Ventura County. The “how” is through a newly revamped drainage culvert, one of five along a 12-mile stretch of the highway. California’s Department of Transportation and the National Park Service have collaborated on making it safer for wildlife to cross the highway. They found the culverts were large enough for many critters to pass through, but they hesitated to go in them. By retrofitting the culverts with entry ramps, adding fences that “funneled” animal traffic, and removing obstructing walls, biologists say the culverts are popular. They have 10,000+ trail cam photos as proof of that, including one of an unexpected black bear that lumbered its way through one of the passageways.

Here’s a chance to help the RVtravel.com “family.” Reader Clare Curcio sent a heart-tugging request. Clare and the family have had three RVs and love the lifestyle. When Clare recently went to put supplies in their brand-new 2020 Dutchmen Astoria fifth-wheel at a storage yard in Juliet, Tennessee, you guessed it – some rotten creep or creeps had vamoosed with the rig. Police have security cam photos, but they won’t show the family the images, only saying the bad guy was wearing a mask and is short. But he also came equipped with useful information – the entry code to the facility. He used it both to get in, and get out. The Dutchmen is a 2993RLF model, with three slides. Keep your eyes open and let us know if you spot this missing rig!

RECENTLY PUBLISHED

Two guides to free campgrounds

Your assignment

If you won an all-expenses-paid one-month RV trip to one state in the USA, which state would you choose?

Here is where you get a chance to tell us something, rather than the other way around. We'll publish as many of your responses as possible in next Saturday's edition of this newsletter. So, let's say you won such a trip – all expenses paid including getting to and from a particular state and all expenses paid while you were there. Which state would you choose?

Pickup truck news

According to our recent survey, about 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers own at least one pickup truck. Recognizing that, we’ll provide the latest news highlights about the vehicles here each week.

Ford F-150 pickup truck honors never stop coming

There’s little acclaim that hasn’t been bestowed upon the Ford F-150 pickup truck. But honors keep coming. PickupTrucks.com and its parent site Cars.com named the vehicle its Best Pickup Truck of 2021. Neither designation is surprising. But the new truck has also been named to Cars.com’s Best of 2021. Read more.

New Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck has identity crisis

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is getting a lot of attention as the South Korean manufacturer’s first pickup truck. But it already doesn’t want to be stereotyped. Hyundai has identified its new crossover vehicle, scheduled for unveiling later this year, as an SAV. It’s not a sport utility vehicle or a pickup truck. It’s a sport adventure vehicle. Continue reading.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder: SUV returning to its rugged roots

The Nissan Pathfinder debuted 35 years ago and it was promoted as a rugged, midsized off-road sport utility vehicle. It worked. Nearly two million have sold. For 2022, the Pathfinder is powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 engine with 284 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission. It also features a best-in-class 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity with Trailer Sway standard. Learn more.

Is this your RV?

Good News: Things to smile about this week

A weekly roundup of news stories that will make you smile (and maybe shed a tear or two…). This week: a reindeer-protecting “renoduct,” a heartwarming radio program for a grandmother, a family who adopts seven children, tribes who make the switch from diesel to solar, and, of course, several cute animal videos. Click here to smile.

Reader poll

For readers 65 and older: Do you need to work for income to make ends meet?

Answer here and see how others respond.

Brain teaser

My voice is tender, my waist is slender and I’m often invited to play. Yet wherever I go I must take my bow or else I have nothing to say. What am I?

News briefs

Planning on taking your RV into New York City? Plan on encountering major traffic jams on toll bridges and tunnels if your trip is any time soon. Statistics for April indicate the busiest April in seven years. There were 835,000 vehicles per day on each of the major “conduits” to the five boroughs from April 1 through 10. No letup in sight.

Forest River hints at across-the-board price increases. More interesting RV industry news: Mike Smith, co-owner of Midwest RVs in Terre Haute, Indiana, said he’s been told by Forest River representatives to expect a $1,500 price increase across the board on all of its models due to increased prices of metals and plastic. Smith was quoted in the Terre Haute Star Tribune as saying he’s not getting many RV trade-ins, with many owners opting to repair and keep the rigs they have.

Look for alternate routes around this section of Interstate 50 in Colorado. If your summer travel plans take you down Colorado Highway 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, you might want to consider a different route. A major construction project, the Little Blue Creek Canyon Road Work Project, is underway. The project will limit traffic to one lane in many areas throughout the summer. Gunnison County officials are also considering total vehicle length restrictions (likely a 50-foot limit) that could bar many RVs with tow vehicles from that section of road.

Beware the skulking siphonophores! That’s the word from officials from Texas’ Padre Island National Seashore. Siphonophores, described by some as “creepy eyeball-looking creatures,” began washing up on Texas beaches last week. Not actually a single creature, they’re a collective organism in the Rhizophysidae family. Related to the Portuguese man o’ war – a jellyfish with an extremely potent sting – siphonophores can likewise sting.

A North Carolina sinkhole has put holes in camping plans at an Army Corps of Engineers campground on W. Kerr Scott Reservoir. The sinkhole is in the entrance road to Warrior Creek Campground, a 61-site facility. While the hole, centered in the middle of the campground entry road, looks rather innocent, officials say under the surface of the asphalt lies a sinkhole large enough to contain a vehicle. Until the Corps can determine what’s required to safely fix the problem and effect repairs, the campground will be closed.

Alabama’s legislature is pondering a proposal that would prohibit RV parks anywhere within a 1,500-foot section of Mobile Bay. HB586 says no RV parks, and no mobile homes anywhere within 1,500 feet of the high-water mark on the bay’s western shore. The bill has been referred to committee.

More RV techs on the way in Texas: If you’re tired of searching for a qualified RV technician, help may be on the way. RVR Retailer has opened the RVR University Training Center in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, on the company’s 80-acre dealership. It offers students state-of-the-art classroom training, as well as fully equipped service tech training facilities with more than 45 bays for hands-on training.

Would $10 a night be OK? The Winnebago County Conservation Board in Iowa just raised the overnight camping fee at its Dahle Park facility to a whopping $10 a night. It’s the first time the rate has been changed since 2004. Campsites there are all numbered and include electrical outlets. There’s also water, a pit toilet, a shelter house and access to the Winnebago River. Dahle Park is located 4 miles northwest of Lake Mills, Iowa.

El Capitán State Beach closing for a year: El Capitán State Beach just north of Santa Barbara, California, is going to be completely closed for about a year starting Sept. 1, 2021. The popular state park is adding a new entry road, a new bridge, new ranger kiosk and an ADA-accessible trail along the entrance road. El Capitán State Beach has 130 campsites and is often sold out. During the shutdown, there will be no way to legally access the El Cap shoreline, which is just a few miles from Goleta, California.

The top three states that get the most money from RV manufacturing and RV parks? Ranked first, Indiana with $6.8 billion annually. California follows with $2.2 billion. Third place goes to Texas with $1.8 billion. Source: Outdoorsy.

Numbers – and revenues – are looking up in KOA land. Kampgrounds of America reports first-quarter 2021 revenue was up nearly 21% versus the same quarter in 2020. The company says it’s also added four new campgrounds to its portfolio, and an additional five new franchise contracts. Deposits on future reservations were up a whopping 55% from 2019 – which in itself was a record-breaker.

Arachnophobia! Law enforcement officers were called out to a multi-vehicle accident in Roberts Creek, B.C., on April 9. A car driver lost control of his rig and blasted off the roadway. He then clobbered a parked car, which chain-reacted and mashed a nearby parked travel trailer. Police say the offending driver was “distracted” by a spider in his car.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

Janet Groene reports each week on developments at RV parks and campgrounds across the USA and Canada. There’s a lot of good information here that you can use to plan your travels. Read the current installment of “Campground and RV Park News” here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Keystone recalls Bullet RV trailers for emergency exit issue

• Some Dutchmen Aspen Trail travel trailers recalled

• Keystone RV recalls some 2021 Passport trailers

Did you miss yesterday's RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Campground Crowding: Crowds lead RVers to alternative camping options

• Ways for RVers to stream free (or almost free) TV

• Check for dangerous RV hot-skin condition with new dual-range detector

• How expensive is traveling with an RV? Here’s what you can expect

• Casino Camping: 3 more reader favorites worth checking out

• Useful RV applications of Google Earth, Part 3: Fuel stations

• Can I get shocked from an RV that’s not plugged in?

• Building an RV Park: Bank schmank; and we have septic installed!

• Scare away thieves: Paint your cat!

• RV demolition: The quest to renovate a water-damaged junker

• Don’t miss out – it’s free! Reserve your spot for the Hit the Road RV Summit!

• RV Gadget: Drinkmate carbonator, worth the space? Yup!

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of April 12, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.85 [Calif.: $3.80]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.00.

Diesel: $3.13 [Calif.: $3.98]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 62 cents.

Upcoming RV shows

Most of the RV shows in the early part of 2021 have been canceled. We will restart our show directory feature here as shows begin again. In the meantime, see the frequently updated schedule here.

Recipe of the Day

BBQ Pulled Chicken Puffs

by Karen Sills from Harrisiville, MS

These Pulled Chicken Puffs are fantastic. Using store-bought pulled chicken and sheets of puff pastry means you can make them super fast. It’s almost like a pulled chicken sloppy Joe inside flaky puff pastry. These make a great meal, or cut the puff pastry into smaller circles for a party appetizer. Yum!

WOW! These sound good! Get the recipe here.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Meg’s Homemade Crock Pot Beef Stroganoff? Yum! Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Chicken Pineapple Kabobs • Zucchini or Summer Squash Fritters • Cheesy Bacon Ranch Tomato Pie • Bruschetta Caprese With Balsamic Vinegar Reduction • Slow Cooker Fajitas

Brain teaser answer:

A violin!

Sunday funny

I discovered I scream the same way whether I’m about to be devoured by a great white shark or if a piece of seaweed touches my foot.

Today in History

