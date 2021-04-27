RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Issue 1587

Tip of the Day

How to replace and reseal RV windows

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Part of RV ownership is preventive maintenance. Preventive maintenance consists of cleaning, inspecting, lubricating, adjusting, and servicing your RV. You need to routinely inspect all the components on the RV for any damage and take corrective action.

Continue reading to see what to do if your RV windows need to be replaced or resealed.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Chinook Summit. As he reports, “The thing that most intrigued me was their insulation, which they’re very proud of – and should be. The Summit is the only RV in the U.S. gold-level certified by Truma. How do you achieve this?” Find out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Shasta 21CK Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

How to prepare for a roadside emergency

We all love our RVs and the lifestyle, but, on occasion, Murphy’s Law takes over. It’s inevitable. By being prepared, you can minimize the inconvenience of a breakdown and get back on the road safe and sound. Here are some ways you can prepare.

Yesterday’s featured article: Do not take your picnic table for granted

Quick Tip

Hooking up your water? Use your elbow!

Something as small as a part for under $10 may not seem like a big deal, but you’d be surprised by how these little things can make a big difference. This part can pretty much be found at any place selling RV parts, but I’ve been surprised by how many people don’t use it. This part is simply a ninety-degree brass fitting from your water hose to your RV exterior water hookup. Why is this part important? It will make your life so much easier as these exterior RV water hookups stick straight out from the side of your RV, putting a lot of pressure on your water hose and RV threaded fitting. So the result is usually a water hookup that leaks. At first it will not leak, but over time, it will get worse and worse. This simple ninety-degree brass fitting takes a great deal of pressure off the RV hookup and water hose fittings. Since I started using this part several years ago, my exterior RV water connection has never leaked when properly tightened. From The Simple Life Guide To RV Living: The Road to Freedom and the Mobile Lifestyle Revolution. Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

WorkampingJobs.com

If you’ve never considered a work camping job, perhaps it’s time? This website is your go-to resource for finding a position.

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Parmesan Potato Pancakes

by Rose Mary Mogan from Sauk Village, IL

Rose’s potato pancakes are a delicious and great use of leftover mashed potatoes. They are crispy outside, with a warm, creamy, and cheesy center. Adding Parmesan cheese and garlic gives these potato pancakes tons of flavor. Yum!

Click here for the recipe.

The latest news headlines for RVers. For a complete recap of the most important news affecting RVers, be sure to read our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter.

RV Manufacturers Set New Record in March: U.S. RV manufacturers are continuing to let the good times roll, as they set new production records in March. The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association reports that manufacturers shipped 54,291 new units to RV dealerships in March (See chart below). Those March results helped set a new record for first-quarter shipments of 148,507 total units, up nearly 10% from the previous first quarter record set in 2018. Towable units led the way, with 49,303 wholesale shipments so far this year (up 77.8% from last year). Motorhomes finished with 4,988 shipments in the first quarter, up 94% from last March.

Idaho Campground with Dune Access Opens April 28: There’s still at least one campground in Idaho that operates on a first-come, first-served basis. The Egin Lakes Campground near St. Anthony, Idaho, will open for the season at 8 a.m. April 28. The 48-site BLM park has electric hookups, shelters, picnic tables, fire rings, a dump station and access to water. It also has direct access to the St. Anthony Sand Dunes for 4-wheel enthusiasts.

Fire Burning Near BLM Campground in AZ: The BLM’s Wild Cow Campground near Kingman, Arizona, is being threatened by the Flag Fire. The fire began burning Sunday, April 25, in the Hualapai Mountains and had already burned 1,000 acres of Ponderosa pine, brush and grass. You can get updates on the fire here.

Keystone Offering New Buyers Free Togo RV Plus: Keystone RV, one of Thor’s most popular brands, is providing a free one-year membership to Togo RV Plus to those who purchase a new rig. Togo RV Plus is an app service that provides several digital tools and discounts. Existing Keystone owners who subscribe to Keystone emails will be given a free 3-month Togo RV Plus membership. The annual membership usually costs $39.99. Among other benefits, Togo RV Plus offers camping discounts, planning checklists, road trip planning, customized GPS navigation, and discounts on RV, truck and trailer tires.

Camping World Buys Reservation Booking Engine: If your favorite campground uses CampgroundBooking.com to manage its reservation system, you’re really dealing with an arm of Camping World. Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis just announced that his company has purchased Nomad Reservations, the creators of the CampgroundBooking.com booking engine. Campground owners use the platform to better manage and “optimize” revenues from sites. Expect to see Camping World also using the platform and the information it provides about campers to serve up real-time online marketing messages and other lures to Camping World products.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

