Last week's Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Sniffing out RV smells and how to eliminate them

• Strategies for saving $$$ at the pump

• 15 uses for plastic grocery bags in your RV

• Beat the heat: How to keep your RV cool this summer

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Grand Design Transcend Xplor 200MK Travel Trailer. He writes, “I was initially surprised that Grand Design would build a trailer with this construction methodology, and I stand corrected. While this does make for the most affordable model in their lineup, that doesn’t translate into these being cheaply made.” Read more and take a look around.

Last week's reviews:

Capri Camper • 2021 KZ RV Sportsmen 231RK half-ton-towable fifth wheel • New Horizons RV Majestic M42IK6S Fifth Wheel • 2021 Winnebago Voyage 2639BHL Fifth Wheel • 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB Travel Trailer

Don't swelter in your RV this summer!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run two air conditioners (with 2 SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Read more or order at a special discount price. Simple installation!

Campground Crowding: When living in an RV is cheaper than a house or apartment

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers weigh in on yurts and cabins taking up already limited RV campsites, more RVers hanging up the RV keys due to campground crowding, RVers finding ample campsites during the shoulder seasons, some RVers setting up a home base to avoid crowded campgrounds, and much more, here.

Moving from a “house RV” to an “apartment RV.” How do we downsize?

By Nanci Dixon

After a popular trend to “Go Big,” more and more RVers are deciding to ditch the big rig and downsize to a smaller RV. Class B van-style RVs and smaller Class C’s are definitely more nimble to drive and park, not to mention the ease of backing into tight spots and stopping for groceries and dining out. Campground crowding is making it harder to find big rig campsites, plus a smaller RV opens up far more opportunities to camp in national and state parks. Readers Suzanne and Danny R. asked how is an RVer supposed go about the Herculean task of downsizing? Get a gazillion great tips here.

Expedition Boondock: A journal of adventure and extraordinary danger

By Farthington Q. Fogg, Esq.



Day One: An epic journey begins

We bade farewell to civilization, our final human contact the convenience store clerk’s muttered “guh-bye” as we balanced chips, burritos, beer and antacids in outstretched arms. The critical provisions would fuel our expedition to parts unknown, the impending danger looming like a balky slideout. Ahead, uncertainty. Adventure, perhaps. Our own mortality, most certainly. Knowledge to benefit all humanity? Possibly. There was but one surety. We intrepid explorers were on an expedition into the great unknown, a place of legend known in many primitive societies as The Boondocks. Continue reading this first installment of a very hilarious series.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• Who is responsible for educating the RV park idiots?

• Dometic’s new compressor-run refrigerator. Is it right for you?

• This campground is top secret. Do you know where it is?

• Your views from quarantine: What’s out your window?

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Can you RV camp at a military campground?

By Paul Stimers

Are you or a member of your family on active military duty? Are you retired, disabled, or have an honorable discharge? If you are, did you know you’re eligible to camp on military campgrounds? If you’ve never heard of the program, it’s called the MWR branch. And all branches of service have one. It stands for the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) branch. Continue reading this very thorough article.

The Wild Side: Getting closer to critters is easy for RV travelers

By Scott Linden

Relaxing at the edge of a sparkling trout stream, I caught movement on the far bank. The undulating form quickly became an otter, in search of a meal, adventure, fun? How simple it was to sense its fleeting presence – gone in an instant – reminded me that often all you need to do to savor our wild world is to hold still. … America’s favorite outdoor activity is wildlife watching, and RVers are ideally equipped to get up close to bees and bunnies, frogs and other fauna. Continue reading.

Spring RV shakedown primer

Now that spring has finally begun to arrive in most parts of the country and memories of a long, cold winter begin to wane, many of us get antsy for that first RV excursion of the season. Time to get the RV ready for the road. Here’s a very complete checklist of what to do now to get your RV ready to head out on the road.

Popular articles from last week

MOST POPULAR:

• California State Parks adds new automated dump stations



PLUS:

• Campground Crowding: Crowds lead RVers to alternative camping options

• Long-term RV costs for the full-time RVer

• RV demolition: The quest to renovate a water-damaged junker

• Ford F-150 pickup truck honors never stop coming

• Ways for RVers to stream free (or almost free) TV

• How expensive is traveling with an RV? Here’s what you can expect

• Campground and RV Park News, April 17, 2021

• Useful RV applications of Google Earth, Part 3: Fuel stations

• Beat the heat: How to keep your RV cool this summer

• Scare away thieves: Paint your cat!

• Building an RV park: Bank schmank; and the septic is installed!

• 15 uses for plastic grocery bags in your RV

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

AirLight insulates your RV – Keep the cool or warm air inside!

By Tony Barthel

With summer and camping season closing in on our calendars, one of the things we all think about is air conditioning. Keeping our rigs cool and less humid is something we all think about, some more than others. In fact, Jim Phelan of AirSkirts thinks about the inside temperature of RVs quite a bit and now has a second product to help with this, the AirLight. Learn more.

RVelectricity With Mike Sokol

No-cut SoftStartRV installation (with video)

Just a few weeks ago Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV and I did an Ask the Expert webcast on his new no-cut installation procedure for the SoftStartRV controller. So, by request, this article and companion video will show how it works in more detail. It’s even simpler to do than before, and only requires you pick up a pack of quick-disconnect connectors from Lowe’s (or wherever). Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Warning! Lightning season is coming soon; protect your RV

Dear Mike,

So, last week a huge bolt of lightning hit a utility pole about 100 feet from my camper. It completely destroyed the pole (literally cut it in half). Well, apparently it followed the electric or cable wire into my camper. And yes, I had one of those surge protectors plugged into my electric source at the plug, and my camper was plugged into it. Apparently it didn’t help. Here is what I know. … Continue reading the letter and Mike’s response.

RV Tire Safety

Which tire expert is correct about tire inflation?

Internet “experts” have Dennis confused. Maybe Roger Marble can help. Dennis said: “Okay. I’ve been RVing in Class A’s for 40-plus years and thought I had this figured out, but the ‘experts’ have emerged to confuse me, once again. So, what is the definitive answer to the question of tire pressure. Should it be the coach manufacturer’s recommendation on the placard in most every RV, or the tire manufacturer’s inflation recommendation? I know for sure that the ‘cold pressure’ stamped on the tire is NOT the recommended pressure. Please advise.” Read Roger’s thorough but understandable explanation here.

Recipe of the Day

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Asparagus Pillows

by Lisa ‘Gayle’ Goff from Chula Vista, CA

We love creative ways to prepare vegetables and these asparagus pillows are really delicious. The asparagus roasted in the phyllo dough is such a treat. Especially with the freshly grated Parmesan for saltiness and garlic powder for extra flavor. These will definitely be a highlight on your table and are a great way to get kiddos to eat their vegetables.

We’ve got to try these! Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week's Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Southern Style Blackened Shrimp & Grits • Strawberry Tiramisu, T’s Way • Cheddar Cheese Risotto • Nine Layer Greek Dip • Betty’s Thai Basil Stir-Fry Chicken

This is so funny!

If we saw someone with this in their car’s or RV’s cigarette lighter, we’d want to be their friend – it’s hilarious! This “FIRE MISSILES” cigarette lighter cover fits into all 12-volt vehicle accessory lighter sockets. It’s just designed for show, but it’ll give anyone in your vehicle a good laugh. Learn more or order. (This would make a great gift for someone with a sense of humor!)

The Digital RVer

With Chris Guld, Geeks On Tour

A comprehensive new National Park Service App

Did you know there are woolly mammoths in Waco, TX? I just discovered that by exploring the new National Park Service app. It’s a free app you can install on iOS or Android. You’ve always been able to explore park information on the NPS website, but now we have detailed information on each park right on our phones. You can even choose to download a park’s information to your device, so it stays available when you are out of cell service – a situation that happens frequently in National Parks! Continue reading.

Travel off the beaten path…

Off the Beaten Path spotlights more than 1,000 of the United States’ most overlooked must-see destinations. In a state-by-state A-to-Z format, this budget-friendly planner reveals the best-kept secret spots so that no matter where you live, you can plan an unforgettable local vacation. Revel in nature, science, art and culture, and encounter the unexpected as you explore undiscovered gems. Learn more or order.

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

The word “mortgage” comes from a French word meaning “death contract.” That’s why we have RVs instead, right?

NEW! Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

Killed with (by) kindness: “Shakespeare recorded this expression first in The Taming of the Shrew (1596). The words, meaning to destroy or harm by excessive kindness, may be much older. There is a story that the Athenian lawmaker Draco, a popular man, was literally killed with his kindness. While he was sitting in a theater at Aegina in about 590 B.C., other spectators hailed him by throwing their cloaks and caps in tribute. So many landed on Draco that he smothered to death.”

Laugh of the Week

The Cynical Philosopher:

• I read that 4,153,237 people got married last year. Not to cause any trouble, but shouldn’t that be an even number?

• Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation towards the local swimming pool. I gave him a glass of water.

• My therapist said that my narcissism causes me to misread social situations. I’m pretty sure she was hitting on me.

Leave with a song from the past

Here’s a song you heard a whole lot back when it debuted in 1979 — Cyndi Lauper with her giant hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”!

