RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 29, 2021

Issue 1589

Today’s thought

“If you really want to do something, you’ll find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse.” ―Jim Rohn

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Shrimp Scampi Day!

On this day in history: 1953 – The first U.S. experimental 3D television broadcast showed an episode of Space Patrol on Los Angeles ABC affiliate KECA-TV.

Tip of the Day

A quick, easy way to make sure your RV stays cool at the next campsite

By Nanci Dixon

Whew! It seems that the last several campgrounds my husband and I have stayed at have been closer to solar ovens than cool, shady campsites. It has been so blistering hot under the sun that we haven’t even bothered taking the chairs out.

If you think there's no way to get cool in hot weather, think again. I'll show you a quick, easy way to make sure your RV stays cool at the next campsite.

11 unexpected ways sandpaper comes in handy in the RV

New free directory lists every RV manufacturer and their makes and models of RVs

How many different makes and models of RVs are there in America? RVtravel.com has the answer in a new, free, comprehensive 73-page directory that lists every U.S. manufacturer and every brand and model they make. “RVs: Who Makes What” is available free as a public service from RVtravel.com in PDF form. Learn more and/or download a free copy.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Imperial Outdoors XploreRV XR22 Bunk Model. As he reports, “For those who want a trailer that can take dirt bikes or kayaks or snowmobiles to places and not suffer in the process, perhaps this is one of the more aptly named rigs out there: Get out and ‘Xplore’!” Learn more and take a look around.

KZ RV Connect SE C210MBKSE Travel Trailer

13 surprising ways to use Windex

What else can you use Windex for besides cleaning mirrors and windows? Well, it turns out that neon-blue spray is useful for many things around the house or RV. We asked you, our favorite readers, what you use it for. Here’s what you said.

Don't forget to take care of your RV's frame

Reader poll

How often do you use a dehumidifier in your RV?

Quick Tip

Black water dump trick for boondockers

“We were full-timers for about 12 years, so I emptied many black tanks. A tip: After I drain, flush, and close the valve, I continue the flush for about 30 to 60 seconds so the tank is not dry. (That’s usually up one dot on the tank meter.) This lets me be stingy with my precious fresh water when boondocking.” —Thanks to Fred and Judy C.

Website of the day

Where to camp along the Blue Ridge Parkway

If you’re traveling along the beautiful 469 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway, you’ll want to look at this list from Travel + Leisure. It tells you tips about the drive as well as descriptions of the best places to camp.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 83 percent of our readers have a pickup truck. The highest percentage of them, 37 percent, own a Ford, followed by a Dodge, Chevy then GMC.

• 7 percent say it’s very hard to admit when they’re wrong

• 11 percent have dessert every night with their evening meal

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Recipe of the Day

Broccoli Shrimp Casserole

by Dennis Purcell from Ann Arbor, MI

We loved this creamy, cheesy, broccoli casserole. Adding shrimp bulks it up and could be served as a main meal or a side dish. Cayenne adds a little heat to the casserole. But we really enjoyed the bacon. It adds a smoky flavor that’s nice with the savory cheese and creamy broccoli cheddar soup. Done in 30 minutes, this is an easy dinner.

This sounds delicious! Get the recipe here, then invite us for dinner, please!

The latest news headlines for RVers. For a complete recap of the most important news affecting RVers, be sure to read our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter.

Camping World Launches Yet Another Enterprise: Camping World continued its rapid expansion into new outdoor categories Tuesday with the announcement that it was adding a new peer-to-peer rental service platform to its offerings. The new enterprise is being called “Camping World RV Rentals” and it will do pretty much what the other peer-to-peer companies such as Outdoorsy and RVShare do – pair RV owners willing to temporarily part with their units with potential renters. They’ll let both towable and motorized RV owners rent their units on the platform. Camping World will start taking listings from owners May 14 at www.RVRentals.com. Bookings will be available via a “soft opening” in early June, with a nationwide launch this fall. And, of course, Good Sam will be there, offering insurance, roadside support, and membership savings on rental bookings. All of these moves had a positive effect on Camping World stock, which has surged in value by 65.4%. By the way, RVShare has said their April rental bookings were up 846% from April 2020.

Here Come the Digital Nomads: Yelp and Zillow just completed a study that found 11 million U.S. workers categorize themselves as “digital nomads” – those folks who can work from anywhere, and therefore travel from place to place securely connected to work and loved ones. That number is up 49% from 2019. Undoubtedly there are more than a few RVers in that group. The study asked digital nomads about the most popular places to explore in their travels, or where they decided to “settle in” for a few months or weeks. The winners were Jacksonville, FL; Austin, TX; Boise ID; Charleston, NC; and Nashville, TN.

Forest Campgrounds in Wisconsin Opening Today: Northern Wisconsin’s Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is opening all of its developed campgrounds Thursday, April 29. You can check the status of those campgrounds and find your campsite by visiting here.

Florida Didn’t Miss the Snowbirds Much: The Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds is reporting a 20% increase in campground usage in the state in 2020. With the Canadian border closed, that increase didn’t include many traditional Canadian snowbirds, but domestic travelers from inside Florida and from other states more than made up the difference. The group is also reporting a higher-than-normal number of summer reservations at Florida parks.

Pennsylvania Town Considering RV Parking Ban: The Latrobe, PA City Council is looking into amending its parking regulations to prohibit on-street RV parking. The Council is expected to take up the issue at its May 10 meeting. The regulation being considered would bar RVs from taking up street parking except for limited times in particular circumstances. Locals could park their RVs on the street in front of their own property for up to 72 hours only. Out-of-town visitors could park their RV on the street for up to 7 consecutive days, as long as they have the right city permit displayed.

Trivia

Don’t go messing with puffer fish! Each puffer has enough poison in it to kill 30 people. The toxin is 1,200 times deadlier than cyanide. Yikes!

*How many different dialects of English are there across the U.S? Take a guess, then find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Izzy is a rescue and has been one of the best dogs ever. We have been told that she is almost a pure Blue Heeler, which makes no difference to us. Travels well, full of energy. Gets along with her cat buddy well.” —Dennis Martin

Leave here with a laugh

There’s a new sports game that everyone has been playing. It’s called “Silent Tennis.” It’s basically just like regular tennis but without the racquet.

