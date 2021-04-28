RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Issue 1588
Tip of the Day
11 unexpected ways sandpaper comes in handy in the RV
By Gail Marsh
Space is so limited in our RV that I like to find common products that can be used in different ways. Let’s face it, sandpaper takes up very little room and can do a lot of things inside and out of the RV. (Hint: Always start with the smallest grit of sandpaper and test a hidden spot before tackling more visible areas.)
It takes up such little space and can simplify your life! Here are several unexpected ways to use sandpaper in your RV.
Today’s RV review…
In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the KZ RV Connect SE C210MBKSE Travel Trailer. Tony writes, “There is a lot I really like about the KZ RV Connect trailer, including the framing and chassis, the overall layout, that slick door in the back giving you access to the storage, a decent outdoor kitchen with a flat-top griddle and so much more.” Learn more.
Don’t forget to take care of your RV’s frame
As advanced as today’s RVs are, one thing that seems to be overlooked by many manufacturers is the finish of the frame. But even if the RV had a great paint job on the undercarriage, it would still need some care from time to time to protect it for the long run. Learn from Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, how to prevent premature failure of your RV’s frame here.
Helpful resources
• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION
• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT
• LATEST RV RECALLS
• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS
Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.
Quick Tip
Put it back together right – with these tips
Fixing broken “RV stuff” doesn’t always mean you need to know the “stuff” inside-out. Many RV technicians know how every assembly in a rig is put together. But when you do tackle that “something” that isn’t right that requires disassembly, it’s critical you put it back together the right way. A digital camera, tablet, or cell phone cam is just the ticket. Take plenty of pictures as you go through the process of taking something apart. Try and track down a service manual for your item – the internet is full of manuals folks have kindly scanned and posted. Can’t find it? Drop a request on an internet RV forum and ask – somebody may just have one.
Let your drill clean your RV – really!
This 4-piece cleaning brush attachment connects right to your drill. Deep-clean virtually any surface. Perfect for grout lines, corners, tiles, tubs, showers, carpets, wooden furniture, windows, shower doors, siding, linoleum, stoves, counters, fiberglass, grills, marble, and more. Learn more or order here.
Recipe of the Day
Upside Down Blueberry Pie Cheesecake
by Michelle ‘FLAME’ Kelley from Baltic, CT
Blueberry pie and cheesecake in one dessert? Wow! You’ll keep coming back for one more bite… and later realize it is almost gone. In the flaky pie crust is a blueberry base that was fresh with a slight sugar crunch. The cheesecake layer is creamy and super delicious. This is a delicious pie!
It is National Blueberry Pie day… you need to make this! Get the recipe here.
Camping Ban Bills Wind Their Way Through Texas Legislature: Two bills that are designed to ban homeless encampments but may have farther-reaching effects on RVers continued through the Texas Legislature. The House version (HB 1925) was debated on the floor Monday. The bill and companion Senate Bill 987 would make camping in an unapproved public place a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. It appears the two bills, which are targeted at the homeless population, will be mired in committees for a while. The current language in the bills and some local ordinances could be interpreted as a ban on all overnight camping in unapproved public spaces, including parking lots, whether you’re truly homeless or not. The City of Austin also has a city-wide vote set for this Saturday on whether to reinstate a city ordinance banning overnight camping in public areas. Stay tuned.
You Can Break Out the Bitcoin at Camping World: Tuesday, we told you about Camping World’s purchase of Nomad Reservation’s CampgroundBooking.com platform. That move put the behemoth RV dealership and supply company squarely in the campground reservation business since more than 100 parks already use Nomad’s system. Now, CEO Marcus Lemonis has added a few more trendy news items. Camping World announced yesterday they will now accept several cryptocurrencies for RV purchases, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and a few other selected “non-money” options. Automaker Tesla has been accepting the new way to pay for a while now. Grab your digital wallet and start shopping! This all comes atop the fact that Camping World has purchased 12 more dealerships to add to its growing collection in recent months.
Hold On, We’re Not Done with Camping World Yet: Camping World also announced Tuesday it is investing in the audio entertainment app HearHere. They will be implanting the HearHere technology into Camping World’s proprietary RV trip planning tool to provide you real-time travel content on the road. The new trip-planning tool is part of the Nomad Reservations reservation platform purchase we told you about yesterday, and above. HearHere is a subscription-based (meaning you’ll pay extra) audio app that provides content and stories from a historical, natural and cultural perspective based on the RVer’s location. Users will have access to more than 10,000 stories about places, people, and events in the U.S. Maybe we’ll finally find out the truth about Area 51.
So, No More Masks on Campgrounds? The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday that fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask outside anymore, except in crowded settings. What does that mean for RVers? Without getting into a heated political debate, it generally means if you’ve had your shots, you won’t need a mask while walking, running, hiking, or biking outdoors alone or with members of your household. They also gave the “all clear” signal to go sans mask during small outdoor gatherings with other fully vaccinated family and friends (or even at small gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated folks). Going maskless at outdoor restaurants was also given the green light. But don’t chuck the facial wear just yet. It’s likely to take a while for campgrounds (and your fellow campers) to get comfortable with the new rules and there are sure to be various interpretations as we go along. Keep that mask handy for visits to the camp store or the bath house, and follow the rules stated by the individual campgrounds during your stays.
Your Next 10 Emails Might Be From Jayco: Jayco is adding a new lead management platform called Aimbase to its marketing arsenal. The platform will analyze and measure every click you make on marketing emails and RV online ads in order to deliver more “qualified” leads to RV dealers. Jayco says the system will streamline the buying process for RVers or potential RVers interested in a new Jayco, Entegra or Starcraft, and cut down inquiry response times from dealers. No word yet if it will help you get a callback from the service department.
Trivia
There are 24 different dialects of English across the U.S. Neat, huh? Check out this map, which shows you where all 24 come from.
*How many earthquakes does California experience each year?
A.) 2,500
B.) 10,000
C.) 25,000
The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.
Paint nick or chip on your RV? Easy fix!
Writer Nanci Dixon recently wrote about how to easily fix a paint nick or chip on your RV. The manufacturer showed her how to touch up the spot with mini automotive paintbrushes. “Merely wipe the damaged area clean, dip the paint stick in the touch-up paint, wipe off excess paint and dab the nick.” See the difference and buy the brushes here for about $10.
Readers’ Pet of the Day
“Tito loves taking in the morning sun at the campgrounds during our coffee time at our dinette in our new camper!” —Christine Jones
Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!
Leave here with a laugh
I went to sign up for yodeling lessons the other day, but when I got there we had to form an orderly orderly orderly lee hee queue.
