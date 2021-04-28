RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Issue 1588

Today’s thought

“What we do see depends mainly on what we look for. … In the same field the farmer will notice the crop, the geologists the fossils, botanists the flowers, artists the colouring, sportmen the cover for the game. Though we may all look at the same things, it does not all follow that we should see them.” ―John Lubbock

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad lay ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

Tip of the Day

11 unexpected ways sandpaper comes in handy in the RV

By Gail Marsh

Space is so limited in our RV that I like to find common products that can be used in different ways. Let’s face it, sandpaper takes up very little room and can do a lot of things inside and out of the RV. (Hint: Always start with the smallest grit of sandpaper and test a hidden spot before tackling more visible areas.)

It takes up such little space and can simplify your life! Here are several unexpected ways to use sandpaper in your RV.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the KZ RV Connect SE C210MBKSE Travel Trailer. Tony writes, “There is a lot I really like about the KZ RV Connect trailer, including the framing and chassis, the overall layout, that slick door in the back giving you access to the storage, a decent outdoor kitchen with a flat-top griddle and so much more.” Learn more.

Don’t forget to take care of your RV’s frame

As advanced as today’s RVs are, one thing that seems to be overlooked by many manufacturers is the finish of the frame. But even if the RV had a great paint job on the undercarriage, it would still need some care from time to time to protect it for the long run. Learn from Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, how to prevent premature failure of your RV’s frame here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Put it back together right – with these tips

Fixing broken “RV stuff” doesn’t always mean you need to know the “stuff” inside-out. Many RV technicians know how every assembly in a rig is put together. But when you do tackle that “something” that isn’t right that requires disassembly, it’s critical you put it back together the right way. A digital camera, tablet, or cell phone cam is just the ticket. Take plenty of pictures as you go through the process of taking something apart. Try and track down a service manual for your item – the internet is full of manuals folks have kindly scanned and posted. Can’t find it? Drop a request on an internet RV forum and ask – somebody may just have one.

Let your drill clean your RV – really!

This 4-piece cleaning brush attachment connects right to your drill. Deep-clean virtually any surface. Perfect for grout lines, corners, tiles, tubs, showers, carpets, wooden furniture, windows, shower doors, siding, linoleum, stoves, counters, fiberglass, grills, marble, and more. Learn more or order here.

Recipe of the Day

Upside Down Blueberry Pie Cheesecake

by Michelle ‘FLAME’ Kelley from Baltic, CT

Blueberry pie and cheesecake in one dessert? Wow! You’ll keep coming back for one more bite… and later realize it is almost gone. In the flaky pie crust is a blueberry base that was fresh with a slight sugar crunch. The cheesecake layer is creamy and super delicious. This is a delicious pie!